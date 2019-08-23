Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+ smartphones debut on C Spire network today

The latest Galaxy Note devices come with either a 6.3" and a 6.8"-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity Display that is nearly bezel-less, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, "power intelligent" 3500 mAh and 4300 mAh batteries and Qualcomm SM 8150 processors.

The units also boast 256GB of storage (Galaxy Note10) and either 256GB or 512GB of storage (Galaxy Note10+). Both devices feature 16MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide-angle rear cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy Note10+ also includes a 12 MP zoom rear camera as well as an exclusive 3D "DepthSense" camera.

Both devices feature the S Pen's newest evolution that gives users the power of Air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting-to-text, all in one magic wand. The Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ are 27 percent faster than the Galaxy Note 9, making them the fastest Samsung devices yet.

Pricing for the flagship devices starts at $39.58 per month for the Galaxy Note10 256GB model and $45.83 a month for the Galaxy Note10+ 256GB model and $49.99 a month for the Galaxy Note10+ 512GB model for 24 months on C Spire's Device Payment Plan. The phone is available for $950 (Galaxy Note10 256GB), $1,100 (Galaxy Note10+ 256GB) and $1,200 (Galaxy Note10+ 512GB) without an agreement or payment plan and comes in white, black and silver colors.

For a limited time, C Spire is running two promotions where consumers with new activations and upgrades can receive up to a 50 percent discount on the price of the two devices or $750 off any second Galaxy device when they purchase a Galaxy Note10 and add a second line.

"Our unbeatable service, unmatched plans and fast, powerful wireless 4G LTE network are ideal for the latest innovative and advanced Galaxy Note series of smartphones," said Brian Caraway, general manager of wireless for C Spire. "We're excited to add these amazing devices to our smartphone portfolio."

For more information on C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com. To order or for pricing details on the new Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+, please visit www.cspire.com/note10.

About C Spire

C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

