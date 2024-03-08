The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's production quality camera, zoom capabilities, and Galaxy AI features, will be utilized during the TIAA Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments by the Big Ten Network

PLANO, Texas, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung is partnering with the Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network (BTN) to announce Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as the official smartphone camera of the Big Ten Conference. The device will play a unique role at the TIAA Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Named Official Smartphone Camera of the Big Ten Conference The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s production quality camera, zoom capabilities, and Galaxy AI features, will be utilized during the TIAA Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments by the Big Ten Network

With its industry-leading camera, Galaxy S24 Ultra will take video and still images for the Big Ten Network, capturing action to be incorporated into the game broadcasts. With crystal clear imagery, S24 Ultra's optical zoom lens will provide precision and clarity from tip to the final buzzer.

"At Samsung, we're all about fueling people's passions," said Olga Suvorova, Vice President, Mobile eXperience Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. "Having the S24 Ultra named the official smartphone camera of the Big Ten Conference gives us a chance to take the fan experience to the next level by showing what's possible with this incredible technology. We're highlighting the moments that go down in college basketball history and capturing fans' reactions with our most advanced camera ever, powered by Galaxy AI."

The innovative partnership, believed to be the first of its kind, will take the Galaxy S24 Ultra to where it's never gone before. In addition to supporting the live broadcast, vlogs and other content will be shared across the Big Ten Network's digital and social channels. Whether capturing professional quality content or sharing a clip on social media, Galaxy S24 Ultra is designed to enhance creative freedom. Fans can even take part in the experience. At the Target Center, try out some of the newest Galaxy AI features on the S24 Ultra, including its ProVisual Engine and 100x enhanced digital zoom.

"In utilizing Samsung's advanced technology, we are excited to enhance our game broadcasts with action shots from the Samsung Galaxy S24 and add an element of creativity to the TIAA Big Ten Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments," said BTN President François McGillicuddy.

The announcement builds on Samsung's previous partnership focused on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at the 2023 Big Ten Football Championship game.

Global sport and entertainment agency CSM assisted Samsung in developing and negotiating the partnership with the Big Ten Conference and Network.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. The company pushes beyond the limits of today's technology to provide groundbreaking connected experiences across its large portfolio of products and services, including mobile devices, home appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks, and digital displays. As EPA's ENERGY STAR® Corporate Commitment Partner, SEA is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment through its eco-conscious products, practices and operations. To learn more and to get involved, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us and follow @SamsungNewsUS. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,500 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men's ice hockey and men's and women's lacrosse since 2013. For more information, visit www.bigten.org.

About The Big Ten Network

A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks, Big Ten Network is the first internationally distributed network dedicated to covering one of the premier collegiate conferences in the country. With more than 2,200 live events across all platforms, the 24/7 network is the ultimate destination for Big Ten fans and alumni across the country, allowing them to see their favorite teams, regardless of where they live. The Fox Sports App is the digital extension of the Big Ten Network, delivering live games and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the web, smartphones, and tablets. Network events include football, men's and women's basketball games, dozens of Big Ten Olympic sports and championship events, studio shows and classic games. With over 1,700 events annually, B1G+ is the subscription streaming service for thousands of live non-televised games, next day on-demand archives, 14 school channels programmed 24 hours a day and access to Big Ten Network's library of previous season classics and original programming. Original programming highlights activities and accomplishments from some of the nation's finest universities, including the Emmy-nominated The Journey. The network is carried by all the major video distributors across the United States and Canada, such as DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, Cox Contour TV, Mediacom, Astound Broadband and approximately 300 additional video providers across North America. Big Ten Network is also available through the majority of streaming providers, including DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo and YouTube TV. For additional information, please visit www.btn.com.

SOURCE Big Ten