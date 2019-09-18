Samsung HMD Odyssey Owners Receive Two Free Months Of Viveport Infinity

Viveport Infinity is the jumping off point to start your VR journey. With unrestricted access to hundreds of games, apps and videos, Samsung HMD Odyssey owners have the freedom to play hundreds of titles to discover their favorites. From hidden indie gems to VR's top-rated titles, such as A Fisherman's Tale by Vertigo Games, Ninja Legends from Coinflip Studios or Resolution Games' Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs , members have the ability to play any Windows Mixed Reality compatible title in the ever-growing Infinity library. At $12.99 a month, or only $8.99 with a prepaid annual subscription, Viveport Infinity offers one of the best values in VR.

"Our mission is to make VR content accessible for the entire VR community, regardless of their hardware preference," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport. "We want to welcome all Samsung HMD Odyssey users to the Infinity service and enhance their virtual reality experience by offering them unfettered VR gaming and exploration."

All Samsung HMD Odyssey owners who sign up for a Viveport Infinity membership starting today through the end of the year, will automatically receive two free months of the unrestricted gaming service from Viveport. In addition, any current or past Viveport Infinity member who owns a Samsung HMD Odyssey will also be able to redeem their two free months of service. These members will be able to take advantage of all Viveport Infinity membership benefits during this promotional period including monthly coupons, free title giveaways and premium Infinity content on Viveport Video. More information on how to redeem this offer can be found in this guide.

