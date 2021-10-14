Samsung Increases Net Promoter Score by 45% by Optimizing Help Site with Yext Support Answers

In early 2020, as people began working from home, using cell phones, TVs, and kitchen appliances more than ever, Samsung's help site was inundated with questions about these products. By turning to Yext's Support Answers, Samsung was able to make its massive content library — comprised of thousands of help articles, FAQs, YouTube videos, and more — searchable on its help site. The ability to field natural language questions from customers with direct answers dramatically improved its customer support experience.

Within eleven weeks of launching with Support Answers, Samsung experienced significant growth in every major customer satisfaction metric, increasing its Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 45%, Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) by 33%, number of resolved issues by 15%, and number of completed surveys by 8x. Tapping into Yext's performance analytics, Samsung was also able to boost click-through rates (CTR) by 40%. All told, Samsung increased customer engagement with its help site by 19%, streamlining the path to resolution and delighting customers along the way.

"Switching over to Yext — not just for search but also for knowledge management — has freed us from all of the baggage and tech debt that we had built up over the years with Elasticsearch," said Scott Messina, Director of Search and Design Strategy. "Before Yext, search on samsung.com was pretty typical relative to what other companies were doing — a magnifying glass at the top of the page. Now, when someone searches for an answer, they get one and are then on their way. That's one happier customer who doesn't have to deal with a phone call."

"For all companies — and especially for industry leaders like Samsung whose products are so widely used — a reliable support search experience that can actually deliver answers to customers' questions is an absolute must-have," said Joe Jorczak, Yext's Head of Industry for Service and Support. "Connecting all of a company's knowledge assets and support resources and using it to power an AI search experience can sound daunting, but Yext's collaboration with Samsung demonstrates both how seamless it can be and how many benefits it can bring, from increased customer satisfaction to reduced support costs to faster resolution times."

