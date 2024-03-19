Samsung Medison and Bracco Imaging Forge Path with New Diagnostic Ultrasound Technology Agreement at ECR 2024

The collaboration aims to improve ultrasound contrast agent utilization and image resolution, streamline workflow, and enhance clinical benefits for users and patients.

MILAN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Medison (CEO, Mr. Yongkwan Kim) and Bracco Imaging (CEO, Dr. Fulvio Renoldi Bracco) endorsed a Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter "MoU") agreement to pioneer a new area for diagnostic ultrasound device and contrast agent at European Congress of Radiology 2024 (hereinafter "ECR 2024") held in Vienna, Austria on February 28th to March 3rd.

Samsung Medison CEO Mr. Yongkwan Kim and Bracco Imaging CEO Dr. Fulvio Renoldi Bracco endorsed a Memorandum of Understanding agreement Samsung

The aim of this MoU is to create synergy in research and development and market exploration by combining the techniques and marketing capabilities of Samsung Medison, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative premium ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and Bracco Imaging, an innovative global leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through a comprehensive portfolio inclusive of precision diagnostic imaging modalities.

The two companies are considering collaborative research to develop protocols for high-frequency and super-resolution imaging for diagnostic purposes. This agreement will also be focused on global marketing activities: healthcare provider education and joint participation in strategic events and exploring the possibilities in ultrasound-targeted contrast enhanced drug delivery technologies in conjunction with pharmaceutical agents.

Samsung Medison and Bracco Imaging will collaborate on research to diversify the use of ultrasound contrast agents and increase image resolution in different settings and specialties. These efforts aim to translate device features into diagnostic and clinical benefits for users and patients, including workflow.

Bracco Imaging's quantitative diagnostic analysis software will be integrated with Samsung Medison's diagnostic ultrasound equipment to enhance image reporting and improve convenience for medical staff.

At ECR 2024, Samsung Medison revealed its new diagnostic ultrasound techniques such as Live BreastAssist™, a new artificial intelligence (hereinafter "AI") feature enabling a real-time lesion detection in breast, NerveTrack™, a real-time nerve tracking feature, and so on.

"Through this MoU agreement with Bracco and global collaboration, we will strengthen our capability in diagnostic ultrasound field, and create an opportunity to enter future ultrasound treatment field," says Yongkwan Kim, CEO of Samsung Medison. "We are planning to increase diagnostic accuracy and expand applicable scope based on Samsung Medison's various ultrasound clinical application techniques and AI solutions."

"It is truly exciting to usher in a new era of contrast agent utilization through our collaboration with Samsung Medison," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, CEO of Bracco Imaging. "I am optimistic that this agreement will lead to groundbreaking technological advances in practical treatment applications that will benefit our patients."

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

_______________________

Bracco Imaging

Global Marketing Communication and Content Strategy Director

Carolina Bargoni

[email protected]

+39 347 539 7738

Samsung Medison

Communication

Minjee Kim

[email protected]

Jukyoung Kim

[email protected]

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has approximately 3,600 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in four centers based in Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Bracco Group global revenues were 1.4 billion Euros in 2020. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.bracco.com.

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people's lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world's best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices. For more information, please visit https://www.samsungmedison.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365516/Bracco_Samsung.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707756/4600671/Bracco_Diagnostics_Logo_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365515/Samsung_Logo.jpg