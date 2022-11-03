NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've tried everything but it's not working when your Samsung phone is not turning on and keeps showing Samsung logo screen, don't panic since Tenorshare offers an easy solution to fix Samsung logo errors. Tenorshare, a leading international software company, has put a lot of effort into providing products to fix smartphone issues for more than one-and-a-half decades. Tenorshare has launched ReiBoot for Android to fix Samsung logo stuck problem.

Video Tutorial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAI4pgAuRT4&t

Samsung Phone Frozen-How to Fix Phone Stuck on Samsung Logo?

Why is my Samsung phone stuck on the startup screen?

It sounds like a nightmare when your phone appears with the Samsung logo stuck so you cannot access your apps and important files. If you recently updated your firmware, installed a poor third-party application, or connected a faulty battery line, the Samsung phone won't turn on.

"No matter what reasons caused Samsung stuck on logo, you can use Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android to get access to your Samsung smartphones in a hassle-free way," said Tenorshare's spokesperson. "With our all-new Halloween Sale Promotion, all users can get more affordable Android repair software to fix Samsung logo stuck with 30% off."

How to Fix the phone is stuck on logo-Try Out Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android

Getting stuck on Samsung Logo is one of the most annoying issues for most Samsung users. Likely, it's not the end of your phone yet. Have you been worried about how to use this software? Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android is designed for a seamless user experience.

You can easily repair your Samsung logo stuck with the below guide.

Download and launch ReiBoot for Android on your computer first.

After connecting your Samsung device to pc, please click on "Repair Android System" >"Repair Now" button.

Next, please fill out all of the phone information, and click on "Next" >"Repair Now"> "Continue" to proceed.

Follow the on-screen instructions accordingly and wait for the repair process to complete. Once done, you will receive the message saying "The repair process is completed."

Happy Halloween! Get An Extra 30% OFF with Tenorshare

Recently, the exciting new 'Halloween Sale' 30% off has been announced by Tenorshare. If your smartphone is not turning on and keeps showing Samsung, please don't hesitate to fix your Samsung logo stuck issue with 30% off! Whether you're an Android user or an iOS user, you're welcome to check out software to find a helpful tool to satisfy your needs.

https://www.tenorshare.com/products/reiboot-for-android.html

https://www.tenorshare.com/store.html

https://www.tenorshare.com/android-data/fix-samsung-galaxy-stuck-at-samsung-logo-screen.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare software services have been trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. Not only fix phone frozen Samsung via Tenorshare Android Repair software, but Tenorshare has a wide range of software to fix smartphone problems. All of software is easy for users to operate without advanced tech knowledge.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

