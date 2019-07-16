Samsung, Sony & LG OLED TV Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top TV & NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Deals on Amazon.com Shared by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day TV deals are underway. Deal Tomato, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top deals and are listing them below.

Best TV Prime Day Deals:

● Save 43% off on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast

● Save $1,002 on the Samsung 75" Q60 Series Smart TV (2019 Model) - this QLED 4K TV produces brilliant, crisp images and upscales content for sharper detail

● Save 44% off on the Toshiba 32" Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition) - features a built-in Fire TV experience and comes with a Voice Remote with Alexa

● Save $100 on the Insignia 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition) - stream vivid 4K videos or watch over-the-air HD channels in one unified screen

● Save 48% off on the TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - enjoy big savings when you purchase this smart 43-inch TV on sale now at Amazon

● Save $272 on the Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - this 4K HDR TV comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and a wall mount kit

● Save $550 on the TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - experience crisp visuals and vibrant colors with this smart TV

● Save $202 on the LG Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019) - LG's best LED TV ever with Alexa Built-in and NanoCell technology is on sale now at Amazon

● Save up to $1,002 on a wide range of TV deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated 4K Samsung & LG TVs & Fire TV models

Best TV Streaming Prime Day Deals:

● Save 42% off on the Amazon Fire TV Cube - enjoy this streaming media player with built-in Alexa

● Save $100 on the Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR - watch and record your favorite shows and sports with the most reliable over-the-air DVR

● Save $41 on the NVIDIA SHIELD with SmartThings Link - this popular 4K HDR streaming media player is packaged with SmartThings Link for monitoring, connecting and automating compatible smart devices

● Save $31 on the Roku Ultra HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player - this feature-packed media player comes with premium JBL headphones

● Save up to 43% off on a wide range of TV streaming stick deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on Amazon Fire TV, NVIDIA Shield TV & Roku Streaming Sticks

For more live deals and to keep track of new and upcoming discounts, visit Amazon's Prime Day 2019 page . Some deals are only available to Prime members.

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale may well prove to be the biggest sales day for the company ever. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Globally, the best-selling items on Prime Day 2018 included Bose headphones, Instant Pot cookers, 23andMe DNA tests, robot vacuum cleaners and Amazon devices.

When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.

The deals team at Deal Tomato track prices to find the best Samsung, LG & Sony TV deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event. Shop the entire range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

