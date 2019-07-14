Samsung, Sony & LG TV Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top 4K, OLED & Smart TV Deals on Amazon.com Shared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Smart TV Prime Day 2019 deals? Online retail experts at Consumer Walk have rounded up the best early 4K TV & Smart TV deals for Amazon's Prime Day summer sale. Find their top picks listed below.

Best TV Deals:

Amazon's Prime Day page is now live with millions of deals. Certain deals are only available to members of Amazon Prime.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:

An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Alongside record breaking sales of Amazon devices, the top selling product categories last year included kitchen and beauty products, toys, apparel and PCs and accessories.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.

The deals team at Consumer Walk track prices to find the best LG, Sony & Samsung 4K TV deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.

Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page .

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk