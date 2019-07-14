Samsung, Sony & LG TV Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top 4K, OLED & Smart TV Deals on Amazon.com Shared by Consumer Walk
BOSTON, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Smart TV Prime Day 2019 deals? Online retail experts at Consumer Walk have rounded up the best early 4K TV & Smart TV deals for Amazon's Prime Day summer sale. Find their top picks listed below.
Best TV Deals:
- Save 43% off on the TCL 55" 4K Roku TV (2018 Model) - this TCL Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision HDR imaging for accurate colors and contrast
- Save $1,002 on the Samsung 75" Q60 Series Smart TV (2019 Model) - this QLED 4K TV produces brilliant, crisp images and upscales content for sharper detail
- Save 50% off on the TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - enjoy big savings when you purchase this smart 43-inch TV on sale now at Amazon
- Save $272 on the Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - this 4K HDR TV comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and a wall mount kit
- Save $550 on the TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - experience crisp visuals and vibrant colors with this smart TV
- Save $202 on the LG Series 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019) - LG's best LED TV ever with Alexa Built-in and NanoCell technology is on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $1,002 on a wide range of TV deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated 4K Samsung & LG TVs & Fire TV models
Amazon's Prime Day page is now live with millions of deals. Certain deals are only available to members of Amazon Prime.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on Kindle tablets & e-readers - including discounts on the all-new Kindle, best-selling Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers
- Save up to $100 on Fire TV streaming devices - including instant savings on the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast & Fire TV Stick
- Save up to 43% off on Ring Video Doorbells, Alarms & Security Cameras
- Save up to $1,002 on 4K, OLED & Smart TVs - including price drops on best-selling Samsung, LG, TCL & Sony screens
- Save up to 61% off on Laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Surface Pro 2-in-1s & PCs - including price drops on top-rated HP, Acer, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo machines
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab & Fire HD Tablets
- Save up to 72% off on Robot Vacuums - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 50% off on Cameras - including instant savings on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, mirrorless & DSLR cameras
- Save up to 55% off on Bose, Beats by Dre, Sennheiser & AirPods Headphones - including instant savings on the Bose QC25 noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 46% off on Instant Pot Cookers - including instant savings on top-rated DUO60, 6 Qt & 8 Qt pressure cookers
- Save up to 77% off on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG, OnePlus & Apple iPhone Cell Phones - including price drops on the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S10 & Google Pixel 3
- Save up to 42% off on Fitbit & Apple Watch Smartwatches - including instant savings on the latest Charge 3, Versa, Apple Watch Series 3 & Garmin GPS smartwatches
An annual mid-summer sales event in which Amazon rolls out thousands of exclusive deals, this year's Prime Day sale is expected to break existing sales records for the online retailer. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Alongside record breaking sales of Amazon devices, the top selling product categories last year included kitchen and beauty products, toys, apparel and PCs and accessories.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.
The deals team at Consumer Walk track prices to find the best LG, Sony & Samsung 4K TV deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.
