Samsung taps Gracenote to supercharge range of AI initiatives

Gold-standard Gracenote content metadata will power Samsung's LLM-enabled entertainment search + discovery experiences and more

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, is helping Samsung Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, bring outstanding entertainment experiences enabled by AI to Samsung smart TV users worldwide.

Grounded by Gracenote metadata, the definitive source of truth for entertainment content, Samsung will deliver advanced search capabilities enabling users to find precisely the TV shows, movies and sports programs they want through more intuitive, conversational interactions. In addition, Samsung can offer enchanting new content discovery capabilities enabling curation of compelling carousels and recommendation of relevant program choices to viewers in lean-back experiences.

Beyond powering outstanding consumer-facing experiences that maximize engagement, the new agreement also allows Samsung to leverage Gracenote to develop innovative new offerings and realize AI-driven operational efficiencies.

For AI and LLM-driven entertainment experiences to be effective, they must deliver accurate, relevant and up-to-date information to viewers. This makes high-quality structured, program metadata and universal content IDs critical inputs. Leveraging editorial judgment to enhance data quality and content, machine-driven workflows to improve speed and human-in-the-loop processes to maximize scale, Gracenote's knowledge base of TV, movie and sports data is widely considered the media and entertainment industry's gold-standard.

"Samsung is committed to delivering the most useful and engaging entertainment experiences to our users," said Bongjun Ko, Corporate EVP at Samsung Electronics. "By combining our AI technology with Gracenote's industry-leading metadata, we aim to push content search and discovery to new heights, delighting viewers by empowering them to find the entertainment they love intuitively and naturally."

"The structured nature of Gracenote's entertainment metadata and the scale of our content coverage put us in a unique position to power LLM-driven use cases," said Jared Grusd, CEO at Gracenote. "We're pleased to join forces with Samsung and are confident our collaboration will yield innovative user experiences and benefits extending far beyond."

Gracenote is helping the world's most innovative video platforms and services push the boundaries of what's possible with AI for the benefit of their end users who are increasingly relying on the advanced technology across all facets of their daily lives. In the AI age, Gracenote's curated, edited and human-verified data will serve as the source of truth for all entertainment experiences across video, sports and music.

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content data business unit of Nielsen, providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote has aggregated, normalized and enriched core program metadata covering 50M+ titles in 260+ streaming catalogs in 70+ languages and 80+ countries. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. For more information, visit Gracenote.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

