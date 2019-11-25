Samsung TV Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Samsung Curved, Frame & Flat Smart TV Deals Compared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best Samsung smart TV deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant Black Friday savings on Samsung 4K LED and QLED TVs by clicking the links below.

Best Samsung TV deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page . Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung is one of the top brands when it comes to home electronics. Apart from their air conditioners, they are also well-known for their Smart TVs. Its 55-inch and 65-inch 4K Smart QLED TV enable you to watch your favorite shows with the realistic and vibrant colors. Some models of the Smart TVs are also available in 50 inches. The Samsung Curved series Q8 and Samsung's The Frame 4K UHD TV differs significantly in display type - Ultra HD Smart QLED for Curved, and 4K UHD for The Frame.

Why do people call it Black Friday? One theory suggests the term 'Black Friday' came about because the Friday after Thanksgiving sees a significant boost in stores revenues with their sales figures going 'into the black'.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends