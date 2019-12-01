Samsung TV Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Samsung QLED, LED, Smart & 4K TV Deals Reviewed by Saver Trends
Compare Samsung TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on Samsung 50-inch, 55-inch & 65-inch flat and curved smart TVs, The Frame TV and premium QLED TVs
Dec 01, 2019, 16:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Samsung TV Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Saver Trends.
Best Samsung TV deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung Smart TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on 4K TVs, LED TVs & save up to $800 on Samsung televisions
- Save up to $902 on Samsung TVs at Amazon - check live prices on QLED, 4K UHD, Smart, Frame & Curved TV models
- Save up to 50% on Samsung QLED 4K TVs at Samsung.com
- Save up to $330 on Samsung 50 inch, 55 inch & 58 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on The Frame TV, Q60 & Q70 QLED models, including flat and curved screen TVs
- Save up to $800 on Samsung 65 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on the flat QLED 4K UHD 6, 7 & 8 Series, Smart LED TVs & TV bundles with soundbars and subwoofers
- Save up to $500 on Samsung 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on highly rated flat, curved & frame models with High Dynamic Range video & support for Bixby Voice, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung QLED TVs at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The smart TV range from Samsung delivers cutting-edge designs and technology. The best 4K TV from their lineup is the Samsung NU8000 65 inch 4K Series 8 as it delivers lifelike colors. The Samsung QN55Q8F QLED 4K 55 inch has features like Q Contrast Elite and Q Color. The Samsung UN65NU8500 is a top choice for curved TVs. There are 50 inch 4K TV options for those who want a smaller size television.
Samsung's extensive lineup of LED and QLED TVs, which include flat and curved versions as well as The Frame TV models, are available with savings on big-box retailers Amazon and Walmart during Cyber Monday. Shoppers can find deals on Samsung 4K HDR TVs, UHD smart TVs and even premium QLED TVs with up to 8K resolution.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saver Trends
Share this article