Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets

"IDT is proud that Samsung is continuing our successful relationship with the selection of our wireless power chipset for its top-of-the-line Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones, as well as the new charging pads," said Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "We continue to work closely with Samsung to ensure our Rx and Tx ICs meet their most demanding requirements and enable their customers to enjoy the best possible wireless charging experience."

The IDT wireless power receiver is a highly-integrated, single-chip wireless power solution that integrates Samsung Pay Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) capability. It supports the latest WPC Qi charging standards and has both fast wireless charging and low power capability. The receiver features a high level of programmability and requires minimal board space thanks to an ultra-small 54-WLCSP package.

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the receivers (Rx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the transmitters (Tx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. To learn more about IDT's wireless power technology, visit idt.com/wirelesspower.

