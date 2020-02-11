Samuel Acquires 100% of Burloak Technologies

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, today announced the acquisition of all remaining shares of Burloak Technologies, a leader in the additive manufacturing industry. Burloak works with the most innovative companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets to rapidly transition their most challenging part designs to be additively manufactured at scale. Samuel originally acquired a minority stake in Burloak Technologies in 2017.

"Our early belief in the transformative potential of additive manufacturing is paying off," stated Colin Osborne, Samuel's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The rapid development of this team, its relationships with many of the world's most innovative companies and the reputation it is developing as AM experts, reinforces the exciting future we see for additive manufacturing over the long term."

"We are proud of the progress we've made to rapidly scale Burloak Technologies into an industry leader in a very short time," said Peter Adams, Burloak's Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "As more companies begin to fully leverage this technology, we will see additive take off in a number of end markets. With Samuel's continued support, Burloak is uniquely positioned to remain at the forefront of that growth."

The Company has appointed Simon Walls, Samuel's Chief Commercial Officer, to the position of President, Burloak Technologies. Peter Adams, previously Burloak's President and Co-founder, has been named Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. Mr. Walls joined Samuel in 2016, prior to which he served in sales and marketing leadership roles at GE Healthcare, Peoplesoft (now part of Oracle) and Telcordia Technologies.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak is a supplier to the most innovative companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets. The Company is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information, visit burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com.

SOURCE Samuel Son & Co., Limited

Related Links

www.samuel.com

