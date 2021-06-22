Samuel Adams And StreetShares Foundation Host Largest Virtual Military Veteran Speed Coaching Event

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream and The StreetShares Foundation hosted one of the largest virtual military veteran speed coaching event with over 85 entrepreneurs and coaches in attendance on Thursday, June 17. The attendees received free business coaching and mentoring from top business experts and local leaders, in disciplines such as Marketing, Brand Strategy, Technology, Legal, Sales & Partnerships, Financing, and more.

Three semi-finalists who had successfully moved to the next round from the Military Entrepreneur Challenge earlier in the month also participated in a pitch challenge at the event. Jordan Foley from Chow Corp. took home the top prize, which was voted by the attendees of the event, and received $15,000 in cash grants from StreetShares Foundation and Samuel Adams, $25,000 in legal services from Holland & Knight LLP, and free business coaching services.

"I am honored to be part of the good work that StreetShares does for American Veterans and proud of what we have accomplished in our years of working together," said Jim Koch, founder of Samuel Adams. "The speed coaching event always has an incredible energy that bridges small business owners with some of the most brilliant minds in the industry. Creating a business starts with one great idea, just like I had in my kitchen 37 years ago. The challenges that our veterans have already faced in their service makes them the perfect candidates for building their business – and we're so proud to be here to support them."

The Military Entrepreneur Challenge began with 120 military veteran or military spouse entrepreneurs from all over the United States competing for the prize. The three winners received a share of $25,000 in grant funding, mentoring from Brewing the American Dream. Teresa Guerin, military spouse and Founder of The Produce Squad, a produce delivery business, took third place and was award a $4,000 grant. Nick Padlo, Army veteran and Founder of Sophros Recovery, an outpatient treatment clinic for military veterans struggling with mental health issues, was award second place and received a $6,000 grant from the StreetShares Foundation. First place was awarded to Jordan Foley, an active duty Naval Officer and CEO of Chow Corp., a nonprofit training American heroes in the culinary arts to become future business owners.

The virtual session consisted of rooms that mimicked the StreetShares physical office and had ten floors for participants to move between. Thirty eight experts provided advice throughout the evening where participants could join tables and ask questions in relevant fields. Entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to network with other business owners and experts from the event, creating valuable relationships that would assist in the time ahead.

Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream and the StreetShares Foundation have worked together to support entrepreneurs for the past four years and have a shared mission to support entrepreneurs across the country to reach their business dreams, by providing much-needed support and resources, such as access to capital and educational opportunities.

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com. To connect with the brand on updates, upcoming events and more, follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream

Jim Koch first brewed Samuel Adams in his kitchen in 1984 and in his pursuit of a better beer, he ignited the craft beer movement, inspiring a whole new beer category that's produced millions of jobs in communities from coast-to-coast. Jim launched the Brewing the American Dream philanthropic program in 2008 to give back to the community in which he started and help small business owners and fellow craft brewers pursue their passion and achieve their American Dream.

Since the Brewing the American Dream began in 2008, Samuel Adams has supported Accion in providing more than 3,200 loans totaling nearly $64 million across 39 states. Just as important, the program has provided business coaching and advising to more than 12,000 people. The businesses supported by this program have created or retained more than 9,000 jobs in their local communities.

For more information, please visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com.

About the StreetShares Foundation

The StreetShares Foundation was founded by military veteran-turned-entrepreneur Mark L. Rockefeller and launched in 2016 on Veterans Day with the mission to inspire, educate, and support United States Military community entrepreneurs and produce measurable social outcomes through entrepreneurship. The StreetShares Foundation provides access to capital opportunities along with educational content, mentoring, entrepreneurship events and inspiration. Learn more at StreetSharesFoundation.org.

SOURCE Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream

Related Links

http://www.brewingtheamericandream.com

