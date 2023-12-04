SAMUEL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL WESTERN CANADA AND U.S. CARBON PLATE SERVICE CENTERS TO RUSSEL METALS

News provided by

Samuel Son & Co., Limited

04 Dec, 2023, 07:15 ET

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son & Co., Limited (Samuel), a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Western Canadian and U.S. carbon plate Service Center operations to Russel Metals Inc. (Russel) for approximately $225 million, subject to closing working capital and other normal course adjustments. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Colin Osborne, President and CEO of Samuel, stated, "Samuel has a longstanding reputation as one of North America's leading metals distribution companies. We will continue to build on this legacy with a Service Center business that will now focus on growing customer relationships in Central and Eastern Canada and the U.S., while simultaneously accelerating our investment in additional growth opportunities across the business. We are proud of the strength of the operations we are selling to Russel, which we believe can be made even stronger as part of this newly combined business. On behalf of Samuel, I would like to extend our appreciation to the team members who will be joining Russel for playing such an important role in our Service Center business."

Western Canada Service Center locations in Winnipeg, MB; Nisku, AB; Calgary, AB; Surrey, BC; and Langley, BC will be included in the transaction. U.S. carbon plate branches in Neville Island, PA and Buffalo, NY will also be part of the transaction.

Following the anticipated close of this transaction, Samuel will continue operating a leading network of Service Center locations across North America, in addition to its automotive and diversified manufacturing divisions.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit Samuel.com.

SOURCE Samuel Son & Co., Limited

Also from this source

SAMUEL NAMES MARIA PERRELLA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SAMUEL NAMES MARIA PERRELLA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.