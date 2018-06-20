Samuel Associated Tube Group Awarded General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award

The GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award is given to top performing supplier manufacturing sites that have met or exceeded a stringent set of quality performance criteria, including quality, delivery, and customer responsiveness, and have achieved cross-functional support of the entire GM organization.

"We highly value our relationship with General Motors, and we are honored to receive this distinguished award," says Louie Bilobrk, President, Associated Tube Group. "Our team at Associated Tube Group is proud of what we have achieved over the years in meeting the unique and demanding specifications for the industry, and we look forward to continuing to provide a superior level of excellence and quality in the years to come."

Associated Tube Group is a leading supplier of welded cold-drawn stainless steel, high nickel alloy and carbon tubular products. With facilities in Markham, Ontario; Birmingham, Alabama; and Saltillo, Mexico, Associated Tube Group offers turn-key design support, custom tooling and manufacturing to customers in a number of industries, including automotive.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co. is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 5,000 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information, visit www.samuel.com.

