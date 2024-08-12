SAMUEL COMPLETES SALE OF CERTAIN SERVICE CENTER ASSETS TO RUSSEL METALS

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son & Co., Limited (Samuel), a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, announced today that its agreement to sell its Western Canadian and U.S. carbon plate Service Center operations to Russel Metals Inc. (Russel) has officially closed.

Colin Osborne, President and CEO of Samuel, stated, "Samuel is a highly diversified company with multiple lines of business. We initiated this transaction to bring greater focus, accelerate investment and scale our growth. I would like to thank those members of our team who are now joining Russel for their many contributions to Samuel. The solid operations they have built can now be made even stronger as part of Russel's business."

Effective today, Samuel's locations in Winnipeg, MB; Nisku, AB; Calgary, AB; Surrey, BC and Langley, BC, as well as U.S. carbon plate branches in Neville Island, PA and Buffalo, NY, will transition to Russel. Samuel will continue to operate more than 70 Service Center, automotive and diversified manufacturing locations across North America, offering customers extensive services, including metal processing and finishing, 3D metal printing and automated solutions.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit Samuel.com.

