Samuel Hale Announces New Partnership with XL America

FOLSOM, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hale, LLC has announced its new partnership with XL Insurance America, a member of AXA Group, effective May 1st, 2024. XL will be Samuel Hale's workers' compensation insurance carrier for their 15,000+ employees in the light industrial trades for all 50 states.

"The new relationship will not have an impact on existing clients, but will broaden Samuel Hale's underwriting appetite," said Michael DiManno Sr. CEO and Founder of Samuel Hale. "The transition has been seamless for us and our customers and both carriers have the very highest AM Best Rating.

"We are deeply grateful for the support we got from the team at Arch Insurance, they played a critical role in the success of our company and we still consider them a partner."

About Samuel Hale

As a California workers' compensation Employer Carve-out Organization, SAMUEL HALE, LLC enables frictionless employment by shielding California employers from high and unpredictable employment costs due to fraud and litigation in workers' compensation claims. Created in 2016, the company is dedicated to eliminating fraud and unnecessary litigation in work comp claims and reducing clients' insurance premiums. Visit https://www.samuelhale.com/ for more information.

About XL Insurance

XL Insurance America, part of the AXA Group, is renowned for its financial strength and exceptional service in the Workers' Compensation space. AXA Group is a global leader in insurance and asset management, known for its commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach.

