Samuel Hale Partners with Clear Spring Insurance

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hale, LLC has partnered with P&C insurance carrier, Clear Spring Insurance to bring California employers a best-in-breed workers' compensation insurance solution, ideal for companies of all sizes that are plagued by poor claims experience.

Founded in 2016, Samuel Hale has disrupted industry norms with a unique solution, delivering workers' compensation insurance with Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) through a carve-out agreement approved by the California Department of Workers' Compensation.

This program has been proven to reduce workers' compensation costs by 50 to 80 percent. One secret of Samuel Hale's success is working with an insurance carrier with a flexible, data-driven claims approach. When it was time to choose a new carrier partner for their program, Clear Spring was the obvious choice.

Clear Spring uses emerging technologies to provide smarter, more adaptive insurance products to meet the needs of brokers and policyholders. Rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Clear Spring is a subsidiary of Delaware Life Insurance Company and its parent company, Group 1001. The company is dedicated to making insurance more useful, intuitive and accessible for everyone.

The Samuel Hale program is open to employers and brokers in all industries. "This solution is ideal for any California business struggling with high premiums and high ex-mod ratings. We specialize in servicing the light industrial and manufacturing industries, as well as providing a unique solution designed specifically for California staffing agencies," says Samuel Hale CEO and Founder, Mike DiManno.

ADR accelerates the claims process and supports an employer's ability to manage the overall costs of their workers' compensation program. This process advocates for the employee while expediting medical treatment and mitigating litigation liability. "While most insurers run the other way, we welcome accounts that are struggling with cumulative trauma claims, large reserves, and post-termination litigation," DiManno explains.

Employers and brokers who would like to learn more should request a free claims analysis at https://www.samuelhale.com/free-claims-analysis.

Those in the staffing industry are invited to connect with Samuel Hale in Las Vegas at the Staffing World convention in October. Many staffing agencies have experienced remarkable improvements in their claims experience using the Samuel Hale solution. Email Samuel Hale if you'd like to schedule an appointment.

"While California workers' compensation insurance rates are pretty good at the moment, the market is cyclical. Smart employers will take the opportunity to improve their claims experience now so they can maintain their low rates when the market hardens again," DiManno says.

About Samuel Hale

SAMUEL HALE, LLC helps protect California businesses from the unpredictable and high cost of employment and workers' compensation coverage. Created in 2016, the company is dedicated to eliminating fraud and unnecessary litigation in workers' compensation claims and reducing clients' workers' compensation insurance premiums.

