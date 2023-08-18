Samuel Hale Welcomes George Knowles as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Samuel Hale

18 Aug, 2023, 08:34 ET

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hale, LLC, a leading provider of workers compensation and employment solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of George Knowles as their new Chief Financial Officer. In addition to his role at Samuel Hale, George will also oversee financial operations for the parent company, EmployInsure, LLC. 

Mr. Knowles has a strong background as a process-oriented leader and a passion for taking on challenges and solving complex issues. In addition to his expertise in finance he has competence in all elements of employment including workers' compensation, recruiting, and successfully opening branch offices. Having worked previously with Partners Personnel, Nexem Staffing, and his own start-up, George's in-depth knowledge of fast-growth staffing agencies has equipped him well for his new role. 

"George is a real pro. You can count on him to upgrade any meeting he is in, by providing leadership, business acumen, and positivity. We have already felt his impact and the team loves him," said Chief Executive Officer, Michael DiManno.
 
"I am very excited to join Samuel Hale and help the team on its journey to becoming a fortune 500 company. The company has great talent in place and a leader that accepts nothing but success. I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to help the company thrive."

George joins Samuel Hale as they passed a billion dollars in lifetime revenue in the first quarter of 2023 and expecting to hit a billion dollars annual revenue in 2024. "George has provided great energy in directing efforts towards streamlined processes and organizational structure. He is dedicated to improving our benefit package while ensuring we are all working more efficiently and effectively. He is an amazing addition to the team," said Jasynte Harris, Director of Human Resources.

About Samuel Hale

As a California workers' compensation Employer Carve-out Organization, SAMUEL HALE, LLC enables frictionless employment by shielding California employers from high and unpredictable employment costs due to fraud and litigation in workers' compensation claims. Created in 2016, the company is dedicated to eliminating fraud and unnecessary litigation in work comp claims and reducing clients' insurance premiums. Thanks to the effectiveness of its program, Samuel Hale revenues grew by 593% between 2018 and 2021. Visit https://www.samuelhale.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Samuel Hale

