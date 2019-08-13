Samuel Hubbard Announces Partnership with Pajar

GREENBRAE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hubbard Shoe Company is proud to announce the newly established partnership with family-owned footwear and outerwear company Pajar Canada. Pajar will sell Samuel Hubbard shoes to stores throughout Canada, including 25 existing retail locations. Pajar will host Samuel Hubbard shoes on their website with a dedicated landing page.

Bruce Katz, Founder and CEO of Samuel Hubbard, says he is pleased to team up with Pajar and is excited for the opportunity to distribute Hubbard shoes throughout Canada. "Pajar has a sterling reputation," says Katz, "we feel very comfortable working with them." Katz also points out the two companies have more than just high-quality craftsmanship in common, "Pajar and Hubbard have always been family businesses and both companies share a commitment to delivering premium products with a dedication to serving and supporting our retailers."

Pajar Group's CEO, Jacques Golbert, is excited for this great partnership. Golbert believes "the innovation that Bruce has brought to men's footwear from Rockport to now Samuel Hubbard speaks volumes!" With Pajar now servicing the extensive Canadian account base, Golbert "looks forward to many fruitful years ahead with an excellent brand that offers quality footwear in multiple sizes and widths."

To facilitate ease of distribution, Samuel Hubbard shoes will be stocked in Montreal to service the Canadian market. Pajar will also help further the sale of Samuel Hubbard shoes in department and other retail stores in the Spring of 2020.

About Pajar: Pajar Canada is a 5th generation family shoe business founded in 1963. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Pajar specializes in manufacturing, wholesale, and retail of Performance Fashion Footwear and Outerwear through extensive knowledge and expertise acquired through rich handcrafted shoemaking history.

About Samuel Hubbard: Samuel Hubbard shoes are designed for the journey and are born from exploration and adventure. With a family legacy that spans over 85 years of experience in shoe-making and a life full of adventure of his own, Bruce Katz, the co-founder of Rockport, founded Samuel Hubbard to create shoes that are beautiful, hand-crafted, and that will support the first step of any journey and all the steps that follow. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, unparalleled materials, and unwavering commitment to detail, Samuel Hubbard offers the best of all worlds; comfort, style, & quality.

For more information visit: https://www.samuelhubbard.com or https://us.pajar.com/

SOURCE Samuel Hubbard

Related Links

www.samuelhubbard.com

