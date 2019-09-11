Samuel Hubbard Selling in the Land Down Under

GREENBRAE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hubbard Shoe Company is excited to announce a global partnership with Gold Coast based international footwear company Global Footcare, who plan to distribute Samuel Hubbard shoes in Australia and New Zealand.

Global Footcare will sell Samuel Hubbard exclusively online, showcasing 10 different styles. They are testing the online market in order to provide its customer base with more premium footwear options across their online platform. "Samuel Hubbard is continuing to expand global distribution, and we are looking forward to making a name for ourselves in Australia and New Zealand," says Vivian Cremer, President of Samuel Hubbard International.

Jeff Coombridge of Global Footcare said the company felt that adding the successful U.S. label to their brand portfolio was a natural fit and he expected it to add to the continuing growth of their business.

About Global Footcare: Global Footcare expanded into the consumer market in 2013. It is now a mecca for globally renowned orthotic friendly shoes and footcare products. Distributing premium brands, including their own, Global Footcare isn't just a distribution company. Global Footcare takes pride in providing great products and brands as well as solutions for retailers to meet their customer's needs.

About Samuel Hubbard: Samuel Hubbard shoes are designed for the journey and are born from exploration and adventure. With a family legacy that spans over 85 years of experience in shoe-making and a life full of adventure of his own, Bruce Katz, the co-founder of The Rockport Company, founded Samuel Hubbard to create shoes that are beautiful, hand-crafted, and that will support the first step of any journey and all the steps that follow. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, unparalleled materials, and unwavering commitment to detail, Samuel Hubbard offers the best of all worlds: comfort, style, & quality. Samuel Hubbard is available throughout the U.S., sold through distributors in Europe and the Middle East, and has been featured in publications such as the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Men's Health, Fast Company Time, Travel + Leisure, Esquire, Harpers, and Wired.

For more information visit: https://www.samuelhubbard.com or https://www.globalfootcare.com.au/

