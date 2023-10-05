SAMUEL NAMES MARIA PERRELLA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

News provided by

Samuel Son & Co., Limited

05 Oct, 2023, 14:43 ET

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, a leading metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Maria Perrella as Chief Financial Officer. 

"We are pleased to welcome a CFO of Maria's caliber and experience to Samuel," said Colin Osborne, President and CEO of Samuel. "Maria has proven financial leadership capabilities at top-performing industrial and technology companies. I look forward to working with her as we accelerate Samuel's growth and overall performance."

Continue Reading
Samuel Names Maria Perrella as Chief Financial Officer. (CNW Group/Samuel Son & Co., Limited)
Samuel Names Maria Perrella as Chief Financial Officer. (CNW Group/Samuel Son & Co., Limited)

Ms. Perrella succeeds John Amodeo as CFO. Mr. Amodeo led Samuel's finance organization since 2011, and previously served as CFO of Samuel Manu-Tech, the former public division of the Company, since 2001. Mr. Amodeo announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

Regarding Mr. Amodeo's retirement, Mr. Osborne stated, "I would like to thank John for his longstanding service to Samuel. During his tenure, we grew and diversified the business, expanded throughout North America, and entered several new markets. This progress was possible because of the strong financial systems and teams John developed over this time. On behalf of our owners, board, and team, I would like to wish John well in retirement."

Maria Perrella is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of progressive financial leadership experience in both public and private global corporations. Prior to Samuel, Ms. Perrella served as Chief Financial Officer at MDA, a Canadian-based space technology company; at ATS, a global automation company; and at the Canadian division of L3Harris (formerly Spar Aerospace Ltd.). Ms. Perrella also provides governance and oversight as a member of the board of directors at publicly traded organizations. Ms. Perrella holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Schulich School of Business (York University) and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit samuel.com.

SOURCE Samuel Son & Co., Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.