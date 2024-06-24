SAMUEL OSCHIN AIR AND SPACE CENTER WORK IN PROGRESS GALLERY LAUNCHES AT THE CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center Work in Progress gallery, a dynamic exhibition that offers a sneak peek at new artifacts planned for the new Air and Space Center while reliving past milestones of Space Shuttle Endeavour's historic arrival and dramatic stacking process, is now open at the California Science Center. Guests will have the opportunity to explore select new space artifacts, view construction progress through time-lapse imagery, and learn more about the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

Construction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, a major expansion of the California Science Center and Space Shuttle Endeavour's permanent home, began in 2022 and is expected to continue for about another year. Following artifact and exhibit installation, it will be ready to welcome guests in a few years. Science Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph observed: "As we watch the exciting progress of the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center being constructed around the space shuttle stack, we celebrate our journey through the Work in Progress gallery, showcasing new artifacts while reflecting on the incredible feats that brought us to today."

Among the highlights of the Work in Progress gallery is a Dragon cargo spacecraft donated by SpaceX and on public display in California for the first time. This vehicle was the first to reach orbit three times and spent almost 99 days in space in support of NASA's Commercial Resupply Services missions. The Dragon cargo spacecraft delivers crucial supplies, experiments and equipment to astronauts aboard the space station, ensuring continued scientific research and human presence in space.

Also newly on display is an Electron rocket donated by Rocket Lab, a small orbital-class rocket used to deliver satellites to Earth's orbit. This 60-foot rocket uses a cluster of 10 Rutherford engines, designed and 3D printed locally in Long Beach, CA. Both the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft and the Rocket Lab Electron are examples of the commercial sector's commitment to space exploration.

A large wall projection traces the construction progress of the Samuel Oshin Air and Space Center, together with a building model and artist renderings of the major galleries in the new 200,000 square-foot addition to the Science Center. A time-lapse film details Go for Stack, the unprecedented, six-month process of lifting and installing Endeavour into the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, creating the world's only authentic space shuttle stack in "ready to launch" position.

Additionally, the Work in Progress gallery will feature several favorites from the former Samuel Oschin Endeavour Pavilion, including an interactive video tour of the interior of Endeavour, and the Space Shuttle Main Engine, designed and manufactured locally by Aerojet Rocketdyne in Canoga Park, CA to help propel the shuttle into orbit. Mission 26: The Big Endeavour photo exhibition returns, including over 80 photographs documenting Space Shuttle Endeavour's final flight over California and 12-mile, 68-hour journey through the streets of Los Angeles to the Science Center.

The future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center will serve as a launchpad for creativity and innovation which will inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers. The significant expansion will nearly double the Science Center's educational exhibition space, adding an impressive collection of 100 authentic artifacts integrated with 100 new hands-on exhibits. Guests of all ages will be encouraged to investigate scientific and engineering principles of atmospheric flight and the exploration of the universe in three major galleries—the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, the Korean Air Aviation Gallery, and the Kent Kresa Space Gallery.

About the EndeavourLA Campaign

EndeavourLA is the California Science Center Foundation's $400 million fundraising campaign that enabled the acquisition and previous temporary display of space shuttle Endeavour and supports our plans to build the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center and sustain ongoing exhibits, programs, and operations. The project's lead donors are the Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Oschin Family Foundation and the State of California, joined by principal donors Korean Air and the Kresa Family Foundation, along with hundreds of individuals, foundations, and corporate supporters.

The California Science Center Foundation is actively fundraising to complete this ambitious project with more than $365 million raised. Everyone can help realize this exciting vision for the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, and donations at any level are welcomed. To contribute or learn more, go to EndeavourLA.org .

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the California Science Center has free general admission.

Media Contacts:

Kristina Kurasz Cutting | Director of Communications | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7446

Sophie Jefferies | Communications Specialist | California Science Center

[email protected] | 213-744-7491

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation