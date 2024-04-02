Samuli Sipila Wins 2024 PGT® PLO Series

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuli Sipila is the 2024 PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) PLO Series champion. Sipila proved best among an elite group of poker players to win the series leaderboard.

Sipila cashed four times in 10 events at the PGT PLO Series. He won two of the tournaments and hauled in a total of $1,015,140 in prize money.

Samuli Sipila won two events and more than $1,000,000 on his way to being crowned PGT PLO Series champion.

The four cashes earned Sipila 749 PGT points, nearly 200 points more than any other competitor, and allowed him to capture the $10,000 PGT Passport bonus prize.

- Event #4: $10,100 Pot-Limit Omaha - 1st place for $240,300

- Event #6: $10,100 Pot-Limit Omaha - 7th place for $34,000

- Event #7: $15,100 PLO Progressive Bounty - 1st place for $159,840 plus $239,000 in bounties

- Event #9: $25,200 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship - 2nd place for $342,000

Sipila is a professional poker player out of Helsinki, Finland, who specializes in pot-limit Omaha. He began playing poker as a teenager, influenced by his father. Sipila now has more than $1,700,000 in live tournament winnings according to the poker database TheHendonMob.com.

On the schedule next for the 2024 PGT season is the U.S. Poker Open, slated for April 8-17 at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas. The series has eight events and buy-ins range from $5,100 to $25,200. Poker fans can watch the U.S. Poker Open live on PokerGO. PokerGO is available worldwide on all your favorite devices, including Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream PokerGO on any web or mobile browser by going to PokerGO.com . Live updates from the series can be found daily at PGT.com/live-reporting .

