Samus Therapeutics to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Samus" or the "Company"), a privately held, Boston-based, biopharmaceutical company developing epichaperome inhibitors to intervene in pathological processes and initiate the degradation of disease-associated proteins, today announced that Dick Bagley, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York on Tuesday, February 11 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Samus Therapeutics is a privately held Boston-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting Hsp90 in the epichaperome, also termed the stress chaperome, to address the breakdown of regulatory pathways that prevent aggregation and accumulation of disease associated aberrant proteins in CNS diseases and with oncogenic pathways in oncology. Selective inhibition of the epichaperome prevents the stabilization and aggregation of disease associated aberrant proteins and initiates and enhances their degradation. The Company's lead CNS program, small molecule orally administered PU-AD, is being developed initially for Alzheimer's Disease and is currently in a Phase 1 study. Samus' lead oncology candidate, orally administered PU-H71, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b study of myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

