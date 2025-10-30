Samyang Corporation Showcases Expanded Applications of Its AI-Based Standardized Sugar Reduction Solution at U.S. Food Expo

Participating in "Supply Side Global 2025," held in Las Vegas, U.S., from October 29 to 30

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Corporation (CEO Nag-hyun Choi) announced that it will participate in "Supply Side Global (SSG) 2025," a global food exhibition to be held in Las Vegas, U.S., from October 29 to 30, where the company will showcase the expanded applications and achievements of its AI-based standardized sugar reduction solution.

SSG is a leading global B2B food exhibition that brings together over 1,600 companies and more than 20,000 industry professionals from around the world. Formerly known as Supply Side West (SSW), the event was renamed "Supply Side Global (SSG)" this year to reflect its broader international reach.

Building on its participation in the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) 2025 held in Chicago last July, Samyang Corporation aims to further accelerate its expansion into the North American market through food solutions leveraging specialty ingredient.

At the exhibition, Samyang Corporation will highlight the expanded applications of its AI-based "3S (Smart, Simple, Successful) Sugar Reduction Solution," which combines its no added sugar sweetener Nexweet® Allulose and soluble dietary fiber Fiberest®. The company first introduced the 3S Solution and showcased cereal bars featuring it at "IFT 2025" last July. At this event, Samyang will offer tasting samples of pectin gummies formulated with the 3S Solution to increase dietary fiber content.

The 3S Solution enables customers to input their desired sugar reduction rate, ingredient cost, and key parameters by product category, which the AI system analyzes to recommend the optimal formulation. Developed to dramatically shorten product development cycles, the solution also allows Samyang to respond swiftly and flexibly to the complex needs of its clients. Looking ahead, the company plans to further enhance its AI system to expand the solution's applications to categories such as ice cream and sauces, while improving its overall sophistication.

Nexweet® Allulose, produced in-house by Samyang, is a rare sugar naturally found in fruits and other foods. It provides approximately 70% of the sweetness of sugar while containing almost zero calories. And Fiberest®, a resistant maltodextrin and soluble dietary fiber, is recognized as a functional health ingredient that may help promote regular bowel movements, suppress post-meal blood sugar spikes, and improve blood triglyceride levels.

Sang-hun Lee, Head of Samyang Corporation's Business Unit, said, "The 3S Solution was designed to deliver customized recommendations powered by Samyang's extensive research and solution database. Moving forward, we will continue to showcase differentiated specialty solutions backed by advanced R&D capabilities that can compete on the global stage."

