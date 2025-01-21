Samyang Foods Rises to the Top: Named Gen Alpha's Favorite Brand in the U.S.

Also Ranked #4 in Fastest-Growing Brands by Leading Research Firm Numerator

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Foods America, the U.S. subsidiary of the global food brand Samyang Foods, has been recognized as the #1 Top Brand Among Generation Alpha (born 2010 – mid-2020s) in the United States for 2024. The announcement comes from Numerator, the largest market research firm in the U.S., known for its cutting-edge consumer insights.

Samyang Foods also secured the #4 position in Fastest-Growing Brands, further solidifying its rapid rise as a household name across the country.

How Samyang Captured Gen Alpha's Heart

Numerator's rankings are based on key metrics such as household penetration, sales growth, and social media buzz volume. According to Numerator, Samyang's ability to captivate the Gen Alpha demographic stems from its innovative use of social media platforms like TikTok and its viral campaigns, such as the "Buldak Challenge."

"Samyang Foods has established itself as a cultural and culinary phenomenon among Gen Alpha, combining bold flavors with creative digital engagement," Numerator stated.

Other notable brands ranked alongside Samyang in the Gen Alpha category include Owala (tumbler brand), Dr. Squatch (natural soaps), Fortnite (online gaming giant), and Jonny Pops (frozen treats).

Accelerated Growth in the U.S. Market

Samyang Foods' unique approach to bold and flavorful products has driven remarkable growth in the U.S. market, particularly with its Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen Noodles.

In the Fastest-Growing Brands category, Samyang ranked alongside prominent hot sauce brands such as Melinda's and Huy Fong Foods (Sriracha).

Samyang America reported $190 million in revenue in the first three quarters of 2024, representing a 126% year-over-year growth. This performance was fueled by the increasing popularity of Buldak Ramen Noodles and expanded partnerships with major U.S. retailers, including Walmart and Costco.

Turning Viral Moments into Brand Success

Samyang America's marketing success lies in its ability to turn consumer connections into viral sensations. A notable example in 2024 was a TikTok video of a young girl moved to tears after receiving Buldak Carbonara Ramen Noodles as a birthday gift. The video amassed over 100 million views, prompting Samyang to personally visit the family and host a surprise party, gifting their young fan with plenty more of her favorite Buldak Carbonara Ramen Noodles.

Other impactful campaigns included:

The Buldak Spicy Ferry Party in Denmark , celebrating the brand's triumphant return to shelves after a product recall.

, celebrating the brand's triumphant return to shelves after a product recall. The Splash Buldak Campaign, engaging 67,000 participants across five major cities worldwide and creating buzz on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

What's Next for Samyang America?

"Our success in connecting with Gen Alpha reflects our commitment to innovation and building authentic relationships with our customers," said Yongsik Shin, President of Samyang America. "We're excited to continue expanding our presence in the U.S. with bold products and creative campaigns that bring people together."

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods' innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

ABOUT NUMERATOR

Numerator is the largest market research firm in the U.S., providing insights on brands, marketing, and sales through its proprietary panel of over 1 million U.S. households. With over 2,500 employees globally, Numerator helps businesses navigate the ever-changing consumer landscape with actionable data and analytics.

