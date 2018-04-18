San Antonio Advertising Agency Raises Over $3.5M in Donations for Nonprofit Organizations

SAN ANTONIO, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1988, The PM Group, San Antonio's largest advertising agency, has cultivated a culture of charitable giving in South Texas, raising more than $3.5 million in donations in the last 10 years, directly and indirectly, for local nonprofits as a result of their annual charity gala.
In celebration of its 30th anniversary this year, the agency presented over $500,000 to 14 nonprofits on Tuesday, April 17, that benefited from the agency's annual charity gala, the Kings & Queens of Good Hearts Fun-Raiser, held this past February.
"As a business owner, it has been my mission to make philanthropy an integral part of our agency culture," said The PM Group founder and CEO, Bob Wills. "After 30 years, I'm proud to see the continued growth of our agency, the gala and the impact our nonprofit partners have made in San Antonio. This was a record event where our community opened their hearts and donated more than any other time in our company's history and we're grateful for the support of such dedicated organizations."
All proceeds from the event went to local charities serving education, child health and welfare, health and family services as well as pet rescue. The benefiting organizations include:
- ChildSafe
- SA YES
- The American Heart Association
- The Children's Shelter
- San Antonio Sports
- Miracle K9 Rescue
- San Antonio Pets Alive
- UTSA Roadrunner Athletic Fund
- Guide Dogs of Texas
- Triumph Over Kid Cancer
- God's Dogs Rescue
- Central Catholic High School
- C.A.R.E
- Children in Need
ABOUT THE PM GROUP
The PM Group was founded in 1988. Over the past 30 years, the agency has continued to grow and is currently listed as San Antonio's Largest Advertising Agency by the San Antonio Business Journal. The PM Group's client roster spans numerous industries including automotive, CPG, food and dining, retail and consumer, entertainment and sports marketing, legal, business services, non-profit, real estate and fitness. In addition, the agency hosts an annual Charity Gala every February that to date has raised over $3.5 million for local San Antonio area non-profit organizations in the last 10 years! It is our way of giving back to the community that we so humbly serve.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-antonio-advertising-agency-raises-over-3-5m-in-donations-for-nonprofit-organizations-300632568.html
SOURCE The PM Group
Share this article