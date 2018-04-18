San Antonio Advertising Agency Raises Over $3.5M in Donations for Nonprofit Organizations

"As a business owner, it has been my mission to make philanthropy an integral part of our agency culture," said The PM Group founder and CEO, Bob Wills. "After 30 years, I'm proud to see the continued growth of our agency, the gala and the impact our nonprofit partners have made in San Antonio. This was a record event where our community opened their hearts and donated more than any other time in our company's history and we're grateful for the support of such dedicated organizations."

All proceeds from the event went to local charities serving education, child health and welfare, health and family services as well as pet rescue. The benefiting organizations include:

ChildSafe

SA YES

The American Heart Association

The Children's Shelter

San Antonio Sports

Miracle K9 Rescue

San Antonio Pets Alive

UTSA Roadrunner Athletic Fund

Guide Dogs of Texas

Triumph Over Kid Cancer

God's Dogs Rescue

Central Catholic High School

C.A.R.E

Children in Need

ABOUT THE PM GROUP

The PM Group was founded in 1988. Over the past 30 years, the agency has continued to grow and is currently listed as San Antonio's Largest Advertising Agency by the San Antonio Business Journal. The PM Group's client roster spans numerous industries including automotive, CPG, food and dining, retail and consumer, entertainment and sports marketing, legal, business services, non-profit, real estate and fitness. In addition, the agency hosts an annual Charity Gala every February that to date has raised over $3.5 million for local San Antonio area non-profit organizations in the last 10 years! It is our way of giving back to the community that we so humbly serve.

