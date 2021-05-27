San Antonio Area Foundation Announces Multimillion-Dollar Scholarship

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Antonio Area Foundation announced a new multimillion-dollar scholarship bequest available to students in Bexar and Webb counties. The newly created program will become one of the largest student scholarships not just in our region but also nationally.

Annually, the San Antonio Area Foundation Legacy Scholarship will award $2 million total to 50 students from Bexar and Webb counties. Each student will receive $10,000 per academic year, renewable for up to four years.

Legacy Scholarship will support South Texas students with $10,000 for Four Years in College.

"We are enormously grateful for the opportunity to provide students in our communities a pathway to pursue higher education," said Marjie French, CEO of the Area Foundation. "We're so honored – not just by this transformational bequest but by the trust and confidence placed on us to advocate for these future leaders."

Legacy Scholarship applicants must be high school juniors living in Bexar or Webb counties with proven leadership qualities, demonstrated community involvement and a competitive transcript. Scholarship students must attend a Texas college or university, public or private. There is no income requirement to be eligible for the scholarship. Applications will be available this fall, and the first cohort of Legacy Scholars who must be juniors will be announced in Spring 2022 for matriculation in the fall of 2023.

Since its first scholarship award in 1969, the Area Foundation has awarded over $37 million to college-going students from more than 100 scholarship funds to help them achieve their educational dreams.

