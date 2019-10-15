San Antonio Auto & Truck Show Announces Finalists for 2020 Green Truck of the Year and Family Green Car of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists for Green Car Journal's 2020 Green Truck of the Year™ and all-new 2020 Family Green Car of the Year™ have been announced by the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show. Vying for the coveted Green Truck of the Year™ award are nominees Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Ford Ranger, and RAM 1500. Making the cut as finalists for Family Green Car of the Year™ are Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Hyundai Venue, Kia Niro, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and Nissan Versa.

2019 San Antonio Auto & Truck Show Green Car Journal

"Buyers shopping for pickups and traditional family vehicles may seem on divergent paths as they narrow down their field of choices, but they actually have a lot in common," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. Their need is for models offering specific types of functionality – whether that's comfortably seating a family of five, the ability to tow a boat, room for carrying loads of gear, or handling all of the above along with daily commuting duty. Increasingly, buyers also want vehicles offering greater efficiency and improved environmental impact."

The Green Car Awards™ at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show highlight the new model year's best and brightest stars to help make purchase decisions easier. Each finalist vehicle, by virtue of its 'green' attributes and rising above its many competitors on the market, earns the magazine's recognition as a 2020 Green Car Product of Excellence™.

Today's pickups present far more sophisticated capabilities and greater environmental performance than the workhorse pickup trucks of years past. Like their passenger car counterparts, modern pickups offer high levels of comfort, safety, and connectivity along with considerable work-and-play functionality. They also feature advanced engines including hybrid and turbodiesel technology, the latter enabling some to achieve over 30 mpg. All of this makes the new generation of pickups an ideal focus for the Green Car Awards™ at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show, in the heart of 'truck country.'

Presented for the first time at the 2019 San Antonio Auto & Truck Show, the new 2020 Family Green Car of the Year™ award recognizes the increasingly important role that environmental performance plays in the family vehicle arena. This year's finalists include sedan, minivan, and crossover SUV models powered by efficient internal combustion and plug-in hybrid power, at varying price points affordable to most families.

"These 2020 Green Car Awards™ recognize environmental leadership in two of the most important segments of the auto industry, said San Antonio Auto Dealers Association President Pam Crail. "Truck enthusiasts and families represent a huge number of attendees at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show every year. Highlighting 'green' options at the show is a real plus for attendees looking to make their next vehicle purchase a more environmentally positive one, and of course for auto manufacturers who want to share their latest environmental achievements."

About Green Car Journal

The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. The award-winning magazine and recently relaunched GreenCarJournal.com are premier sources of information on high fuel efficiency, low emission, advanced technology, and connected vehicles. Green Truck of the Year™ and Family Green Car of the Year™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

About San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show (SAATS), produced by the San Antonio Dealers Association, is a preeminent automotive event, bringing all things automotive to South Texas each November. Dubbed "the largest showroom in South Texas," show visitors may shop and compare all makes and models of cars and light trucks, under one roof. The show is also the Truck Capital of the South. SAATS offers up exciting automotive manufacturer displays of the newest model vehicles and the latest, cutting-edge technologies every year. Visitors can also experience the most current and innovative ways to personalize their vehicles in the new MarketPlace and marvel at the latest in exotic vehicles. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.saautoshow.com.

Media Contact: Tanya Sammis, Sammis|Ochoa

(o) 210.390.4284 (c) 512.431.8940 (e) 226288@email4pr.com

SOURCE San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

Related Links

http://www.saautoshow.com

