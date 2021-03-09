San Antonio-Based Technology Company Helps Homeowners Pay a Fair Property Tax

SAN ANTONIO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Tax Shield (HTS), a San Antonio-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, announces the expansion of its residential property tax services to more than 30 Texas counties for the 2021 tax season. The company provides homeowners a simplified protest experience at a fair and affordable price, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and local, experienced tax professionals.

"This expansion is an important step on our mission to help every homeowner get a fair property tax value each year. We had a fantastic 2020 season and look forward to serving more homeowners across Texas," said Craig Hancock, CEO of Home Tax Shield.

Last year, HTS delivered homeowners in eight Texas counties an average savings of $433 per home, and 87% of clients received a reduction in taxes. "We designed the company, algorithms, and business processes around determining the fair tax value for a property. Often we can lower a homeowner's tax bill, but not always. Homeowners want to know they aren't paying more than their fair share," said Hancock.

Surprisingly, as few as 15% of homeowners file a protest each year. HTS estimates that as much as $100 million in unclaimed property tax savings existed in Bexar County in 2019 alone. The economics of delivering property tax services force most professionals to focus on higher-end residential or commercial properties, leaving homeowners in less affluent areas unserved and unaware they can hire a professional to help them save money on their property taxes. HTS' use of technology and a fair, affordable pricing structure helps solve this inequality.

As part of the expansion, the company is launching a partner program for real estate professionals across Texas. Qualified partners can offer Home Tax Shield at a discount and get access to valuable marketing content to stay top of mind with clients. "Real estate professionals are looking for creative ways to stay connected with clients in between transactions. Our property tax platform keeps the real estate professional front and center when it comes to property taxes – a critical part of the homeownership experience," Hancock noted.

Looking ahead to the 2021 tax season, property values (and taxes) are expected to rise substantially. The Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M estimates single-family residential homes appreciated at a rate of 6.6% in 2020 and estimates 8.2% growth in 2021. This is good news in many respects, but when it comes to property taxes, it puts considerable financial pressure on homeowners at a time when broader economic strain and uncertainty due to COVID persists.

Home Tax Shield is an online property tax protest platform on a mission to help homeowners, communities, and local governments establish fair property taxes. Merging AI-powered technology with local, experienced professionals, Home Tax Shield ensures that every homeowner pays a fair property tax each year.

