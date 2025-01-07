San Antonio Celebrates Major 2024 Milestones in Transformative Growth Plan

Year Four of Five-Year Strategy Drives Investments, Job Creation, and Roots Region as Hub in Key Industries

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) is making significant strides in its five-year transformative growth plan, achieving key milestones across economic and workforce development, educational attainment, and air service connectivity, as announced by greater:SATX, the region's economic development partnership.

Recognized as the fastest-growing metro in the U.S. and a leader in diversity with a 66% Hispanic population, San Antonio is a city of the future, showcasing a blueprint for inclusive growth. Today, 2024 milestones were announced in the region’s transformative growth plan including capital investments, job growth, workforce development and air connectivity, positioning the region as a U.S. industry hub for advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, professional services, defense and more.

"In 2021, together with our partners, we launched a five-year plan to transform the region and expand opportunities for all residents," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and CEO of greater:SATX. "Today, our collective vision and strategy are paying off. We're proud of the tremendous progress achieved with our community and partners."

Driving Investment and Job Creation

Since 2021, greater:SATX initiatives have spurred the creation of over 16,000 new jobs and attracted more than $6 billion in capital investments. In 2024 alone, 30 new projects generated $1.2 billion in additional capital and generated thousands of jobs.

Toyota Texas announced its plans in June for a $531 million expansion, adding over 400 jobs and building a 500,000-square-foot facility for drivetrain parts production. For nearly two decades, Toyota Texas has rolled out top-quality trucks and SUVs with more than 181,000 vehicles assembled in San Antonio in 2023 alone.

Also in June, global leader in construction equipment manufacturing, JCB, broke ground on its new $500 million factory in San Antonio -- the biggest investment in the company's history and the largest of two North American facilities. Set to begin production in 2026, it is expected to employ 1,500 within the first five years and will produce Loadall telescopic handlers -- its best-selling product in North America -- along with aerial access equipment.

In cybersecurity and professional services, San Antonio welcomed Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, which plans to create 1,000 local jobs over five years. Additionally, Nukudo, a cybersecurity workforce innovator, made San Antonio its U.S. headquarters. The unique cybersecurity workforce company pays its students to attend a six-month course, helping fuel the much-needed cyber workforce in the region, nation and beyond. Diné Development Corporation, a Navajo Nation-owned solutions provider, opened an office at the Tech Port campus, an innovation hub operated by Port San Antonio, further strengthening the city's tech ecosystem. These newcomers join leading companies such as Boeing, CrowdStirke, and International Motors (formerly Navistar), that have also established operations in the bustling region.

"San Antonio's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration makes it the perfect hub for our growth," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "With the region's commitment to support both government and commercial businesses confronting many of the world's most complex challenges, we look forward to working in close proximity to our many clients and colleagues, becoming part of the greater San Antonio community, and providing local opportunities for our expanding network of Texas-based employees and trading partners."

Nation's Leading Cybersecurity Hub

Second only to Washington D.C., San Antonio has more cybersecurity professionals than any other city in America. These professionals work for leading organizations, such as the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII), CyberFortress and others. Based in San Antonio, CyManII is at the forefront of integrating cybersecurity with smart, energy-efficient manufacturing to secure U.S. manufacturing -- facilities and supply chains.

CyManII held its second annual "Secure Together" conference in Oct., attracting the brightest minds in the field. In summer 2025, San Antonio will also host the U.S. debut of the InCyber Forum, the premier conference that convenes the world's leading cybersecurity professionals, cementing its status as a cybersecurity powerhouse.

Port San Antonio, a local innovation asset in the region, was recently cited by Business Facilities magazine, a key source for site selectors, as "A Southern Mecca for Cyber." According to the article, cybersecurity is crucial to site selection because companies will benefit in locations where resources that protect their information and operations are available.

Expanding Air Connectivity

Air connectivity is crucial in the transformative growth for the San Antonio region. 2024 brought strong wins for the region including the first-ever nonstop flight to Europe, expanded service throughout Mexico and key domestic markets. In December, the Department of Transportation gave final approval to American Airlines to operate San Antonio's first nonstop flight to Ronald Regan Washington National Airport (DCA). The new route will connect San Antonio regional business to the nation's policymaking hub – a significant step for the region's strong military, cybersecurity, and financial services industries. American will start service between the two cities in March 2025.

Also in December, The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) broke ground on a $2.5 billion expansion that will add capacity, attract more nonstop flights, and deliver greater global access.

Attracting Talent, Advancing Education

As the fastest-growing city in America, San Antonio added nearly 22,000 residents from July 2022 to July 2023. Over the past five years, collaborative workforce programs have driven a 6-percentage-point increase in educational attainment, outpacing peer metros. In August, Forbes ranked San Antonio 4th in its Top 100 List of the most educated cities in America. That same month, UT San Antonio and UT Health San Antonio announced a merger to create one of the nation's most comprehensive universities, aiming to break into the top 25 nationally.

A Positive Workforce

In early 2024, greater:SATX launched news of a metro positivity study where San Antonio ranked 3rd among 41 of the largest cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Denver, Toronto, Seattle, and New York. The new study used data from global employer review site Glassdoor analyzing corporate culture and values reviews posted from 2018-2023 for 575 large employers located in the largest metro areas in the U.S. and Canada, establishing a "metro positivity score" for each city. The study indicates how the city in which the associates work contributes to employee satisfaction, engagement, retention, and other outcomes.

Across its internship program to date, greater:SATX has connect 30,000 high school students to internships and career opportunities, a testament to its commitment to developing San Antonio's workforce. Innovative award-winning programs like Toyotetsu Texas' Hidden Workforce Internship are leading the way, creating opportunities for underserved groups, including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As greater:SATX nears its 50th anniversary, its progress reflects a model of community-driven growth and collaboration that sets the stage for a thriving future in San Antonio.

