San Antonio City Council Votes To Confirm CPS Energy Board Of Trustees Nominee For Southeast Quadrant

"We now welcome Dr. Willis Mackey to the CPS Energy Board of Trustees and are thankful to the Mayor and City Council for his confirmation," said Board Chair John Steen. "His extensive experience in leadership, fiscal discipline, and education, along with his commitment to serve this community, are going to be very valuable to our Board, CPS Energy, and all of our customers."

"I am humbled to join the CPS Energy Board of Trustees," said Dr. Mackey. "CPS Energy has a long history of being a responsible, well-run company with a successful track record that has brought value to our community. I look forward to working with my fellow board members."

Dr. Mackey will represent the Southeast Quadrant of CPS Energy's service area with his first official meeting on April 30, 2018. Dr. Mackey, who retired after a long career in public school administration, currently provides consulting services to school districts across the state. He has his Doctorate in Education from Texas A&M University.

CPS Energy's Board sets policy and works with the CEO and her management team to oversee business operations of the nation's largest municipally owned electric and gas utility. CPS Energy generates more than $2.5 billion in revenues annually, manages over $11 billion in assets, employs over 3,000 employees locally, and returns over $300 million a year to the City of San Antonio's general fund. This is all while keeping its rates affordable and remaining focused on providing reliable service.

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 804,000 electric and 343,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

