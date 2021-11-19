San Antonio Dental Practice Wins Prestigious Awards for Clinical Excellence

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Image Dentistry has been given three major awards this year. The practice has been recognized as one of San Antonio's Top Dentists by San Antonio Magazine, America's Best Dentists by the National Consumer Advisory Board, and America's Top Dentists by the Consumers Research Council of America. To our knowledge, no other practice in the area has received all these awards other than New Image Dentistry, which is a testament to the excellent care provided there.

San Antonio Magazine releases resource guides for local residents, including directories for the best attorneys, pediatricians, obstetricians/gynecologists, and dentists in the area. This list of recommended resources helps locals find the right provider for various needs.

The National Consumer Advisory Board is a private research organization that seeks to share with consumers the best healthcare professionals. At minimum, providers deemed America's Best Dentists have more than 4 years of experience, far exceed the state's continuing education requirements, and are used by other healthcare professionals. The NCAB does not accept fees, sponsorships, or advertising, which means their selection is truly independent.

As a large research organization, Consumers Research Council of America is dedicated to helping educate consumers and identify qualified professionals for services. For 15 years, they've released a trusted list of their top dental practice choices around the country.

Concerning the awards, Dr. Christopher Holland, one of the owners of New Image Dentistry, states, "We're so flattered to be considered one of the best places for dental care in San Antonio by these organizations. However, our greatest reward is seeing our patients leave our practice with satisfied smiles on their faces."

Also at New Image Dentistry, Dr. Selsa Gonzalez adds, "We've had multiple generations of families visit us and patients refer their friends and neighbors to us, and we love being part of the San Antonio community."

To learn more about New Image Dentistry, visit their website: https://www.new-image-dentistry.com/

To learn more about the awards, you may visit these sites:

https://www.todaysbestdentists.com/

https://www.consumersresearchcncl.org/

https://www.sanantoniomag.com/

Christopher Holland

New Image Dentistry

7902 Jones Maltsberger Rd

San Antonio, TX 78216

Candy Chaney, client relations

TNT Dental

2100 N Collins Blvd

Richardson, TX 75080

Primary Media Contact: Candy Chaney

[email protected]

877-868-4932

SOURCE New Image Dentistry

Related Links

https://www.new-image-dentistry.com/

