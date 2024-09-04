San Antonio Emerges as a Top Growth Metro and Leading Industry Hub for Cybersecurity, Advanced Manufacturing and Life Sciences & Health Industries

Greater San Antonio Region Drives Industry Innovation, Creates Global University Powerhouse, Lures New Global Businesses, Air Service, Residents and Sets National Standards for

City Services in Recent Resident Poll

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio is an industry hub for cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and life sciences & health, and is among the fastest-growing metros in the U.S. today. As a burgeoning city, luring new businesses and air service, creating a world-class university, and adding more than 22,000 residents last year alone, it is doing a top-notch job setting the pace, especially in the quality and customer satisfaction of city services like public works, waste management, parks and recreation, and more.

San Antonio recently surveyed its residents and scored well above the national average for two key metrics: the "overall quality of city services" and "customer service," registering 87% and 88% satisfaction rates, respectively. This compares to the national average for these metrics of 41% and 32% – a 112-175% improvement over the national norms. Learn more here.

"The results of this survey are really profound and showcase how ready San Antonio is to scale and support the transformational growth of our region," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, president and CEO of greater:SATX.

Additional recent San Antonio news includes:

"So far in 2024, San Antonio's momentum is rapid, strategic, and thriving," said Saucedo-Herrera. "With our partners across the region, we are tremendously proud of these recent successes, and we look forward to achieving even more toward our ambitious transformational growth goals for the region, its businesses and citizens. The momentum is real in San Antonio!"

To learn more details on San Antonio's preparedness and momentum, review this white paper from greater:SATX, which highlights a recent study that found San Antonio ranked 3rd among 41 cities across the U.S. and Canada for "Metro Positivity" -- a new metric measuring job satisfaction of associates working for the same company in different metropolitan areas.

About greater:SATX

greater:SATX is the economic development partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through global corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. The San Antonio region, or SATX, is the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA, which is the 24th largest MSA in the nation (2023). At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is guided by greater:SATX, supported by regional businesses, regional economic development partners, and by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, and SAWS. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies to relocate or expand in the region, which collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @greater_SATX, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

