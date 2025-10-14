San Antonio Express-News Names CorePath Laboratories a Winner Of The San Antonio Metro Area Top Workplaces 2025 Award

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CorePath Laboratories has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by San Antonio Top Workplaces 2025. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party confidential survey administered by Energage LLC. 92% of CorePath's employees described their organization as innovative, with employees also describing the workplace culture as flexible, inclusive, caring and diverse.

Founded by Aamir Ehsan, MD in 2009, CorePath Laboratories is a leader in cancer diagnostics, helping providers care for their patients worldwide through expertise, innovation, collaboration and integration. CorePath's HQ is located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

"This is a great honor and testament to our company culture and people," said Dr. Aamir Ehsan, CorePath CEO and Medical Director. "Since 2009, CorePath has serviced San Antonio and the surrounding regions with our expert cancer diagnostics, and we have expanded our services now to over 20 states. We're proud to have employees that truly encompass Caring for Lives, for our patients, our providers, and fellow team members."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"A great workplace culture benefits all aspects of our business," said Curtis Loos, Executive Vice President of Business Operations at CorePath. "We've built a culture where curiosity drives discovery, technology empowers people, and excellence in diagnostics defines who we are. In pathology, integrity is everything. Our culture is built in doing what's right, for patients, physicians and science itself."

ABOUT COREPATH

CorePath Laboratories is a leader in cancer diagnostics and one of the few US-based laboratories with the ability to offer immunohistochemistry, cytogenetics, FISH, PCR, multicolor flow cytometry, and next generation sequencing. CorePath is comprised of academically trained board-certified pathologists and clinical lab scientists helping providers care for their patients worldwide through expertise, innovation, collaboration and integration. For more information, visit corepath.us.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

