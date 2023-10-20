San Antonio Express-News Names REEP a Winner of The San Antonio Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

News provided by

REEP

20 Oct, 2023, 12:07 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REEP Residential along with its parent company REEP Equity, has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2023 honor in the small business category by The San Antonio Express-News. The achievement is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Continue Reading
REEP Winner of the San Antonio Top Workplaces 2023 Award
REEP Winner of the San Antonio Top Workplaces 2023 Award

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Once again, we are honored to be recognized as a top place to work," stated Arleen Garza, Co-Founder of REEP Residential and REEP Equity. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture that empowers our employees to thrive. At REEP, we believe our greatest asset is our talented and dedicated teams, and this recognition reinforces our dedication to their well-being and professional growth." Jacob Garza, Co-Founder of REEP adds "We would like to extend our gratitude to Stacey Hampton, President of REEP Residential, and every member of our REEP family for making this achievement possible. Together, we will continue to create a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and personal fulfillment flourish."

ABOUT

REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners) was founded in 2012 by Jacob and Arleen Garza. Our firm is focused on acquiring underperforming, income-producing, multifamily investment opportunities in Texas.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, REEP Equity is vertically integrated with our in-house management company, REEP Residential.

Together we focus on the multifamily sector and pledge incomparable commitment and service to both our residents and our investors.

Since 2012, REEP has bought, sold, and managed over 5,200 units, taking 9 properties full cycle. The current portfolio of twenty-two properties totals 3,895 units, worth over $650M+.

Media Contact:
Vanessa Garza
726-999-7570
[email protected] 

SOURCE REEP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.