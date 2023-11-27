San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street Brings Magic to Downtown

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio holidays will be even more memorable starting this year with the launch of what will become a time-honored tradition. Set against the backdrop of one of the most historic and charming promenades, San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street runs through January 2. Of special note, December 15-17 will be chockfull of enhanced special events.

Cowboy Santa will charm all at the new San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street. From the Alamo to Legacy Park, San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street takes over five blocks of one of the most historic and charming promenades in the Alamo City. San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street runs through January 2 with a special enhanced weekend December 15-17 to include a European-style Christkindl Market, and nightly Holiday Lights in the Sky showings. Go to VisitSanAntonio.com for more.

The City of San Antonio, CENTRO San Antonio and Visit San Antonio have partnered to bring more holiday sparkle to five blocks of Houston Street (from Legacy Park to the Alamo). The stretch will glisten with twinkling lights, oversized décor elements, bustle with entertainers and themed offerings from businesses. For the market, guests will feel they have stepped into a charming European Christkindlmarket. The nostalgia of San Antonio holidays will unfold under the soft glow of Houston Street lampposts, recalling memories of Christmas' past, and inspiring the making of new holiday memories for all.

For all Holidays on Houston Street happenings, go here. For overall holiday events in San Antonio, click here.

Ongoing: through January 2

Enhanced décor includes almost 400,000 lights on 80 trees.

Shops, hotels, restaurants and bars present special holiday offers.

Entertainers fill the street with holiday music December 13-18 and 24.

and 24. More than a dozen new murals by local artists.

Alamo Lights shine through January 3 with festive lighting, extended hours.

with festive lighting, extended hours. Family-friendly holiday-themed movies at Legacy Park.

River Walk illuminated by thousands of lights through January 7 .

illuminated by thousands of lights through . Travis Park's H-E-B Christmas tree and Rotary Ice Rink through January 15 .

Date Specific: December 12-19

December 12: Taste of Houston Street Community Dinner. Join diners at a block-long communal table under the historic Majestic Theater marquee.

December 15-16: Legacy Park. Urban green space offers food, children's activities, and prime viewing for Holiday Lights in the Sky.

December 15-17: Enhanced Weekend.

Step into a European-style Christkindl market at the Holidays on Houston Market for carefully curated gifts.

for carefully curated gifts. Houston Street Experiential Lounge , where revelers add San Antonio experience-based gifts to their bags.

, where revelers add experience-based gifts to their bags. Holiday Lights in the Sky look skyward as 15-minute shows feature drones choreographed to holiday music. Every 30 minutes from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 19: Holidays on Houston Street Fun Run. Don both holiday costume and running shoes for the first Holidays on Houston Street Fun Run.

