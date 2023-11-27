San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street Brings Magic to Downtown

News provided by

Visit San Antonio

27 Nov, 2023, 18:40 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio holidays will be even more memorable starting this year with the launch of what will become a time-honored tradition. Set against the backdrop of one of the most historic and charming promenades, San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street runs through January 2. Of special note, December 15-17 will be chockfull of enhanced special events.

Continue Reading
Cowboy Santa will charm all at the new San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street. From the Alamo to Legacy Park, San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street takes over five blocks of one of the most historic and charming promenades in the Alamo City. San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street runs through January 2 with a special enhanced weekend December 15-17 to include a European-style Christkindl Market, and nightly Holiday Lights in the Sky showings. Go to VisitSanAntonio.com for more.
Cowboy Santa will charm all at the new San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street. From the Alamo to Legacy Park, San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street takes over five blocks of one of the most historic and charming promenades in the Alamo City. San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street runs through January 2 with a special enhanced weekend December 15-17 to include a European-style Christkindl Market, and nightly Holiday Lights in the Sky showings. Go to VisitSanAntonio.com for more.

The City of San Antonio, CENTRO San Antonio and Visit San Antonio have partnered to bring more holiday sparkle to five blocks of Houston Street (from Legacy Park to the Alamo). The stretch will glisten with twinkling lights, oversized décor elements, bustle with entertainers and themed offerings from businesses. For the market, guests will feel they have stepped into a charming European Christkindlmarket. The nostalgia of San Antonio holidays will unfold under the soft glow of Houston Street lampposts, recalling memories of Christmas' past, and inspiring the making of new holiday memories for all.

For all Holidays on Houston Street happenings, go here. For overall holiday events in San Antonio, click here.

Ongoing: through January 2

  • Enhanced décor includes almost 400,000 lights on 80 trees.
  • Shops, hotels, restaurants and bars present special holiday offers.
  • Entertainers fill the street with holiday music December 13-18 and 24.
  • More than a dozen new murals by local artists.
  • Alamo Lights shine through January 3 with festive lighting, extended hours.
  • Family-friendly holiday-themed movies at Legacy Park.
  • River Walk illuminated by thousands of lights through January 7.
  • Travis Park's H-E-B Christmas tree and Rotary Ice Rink through January 15.

Date Specific: December 12-19

December 12: Taste of Houston Street Community Dinner. Join diners at a block-long communal table under the historic Majestic Theater marquee.

December 15-16: Legacy Park. Urban green space offers food, children's activities, and prime viewing for Holiday Lights in the Sky.

December 15-17: Enhanced Weekend.

  • Step into a European-style Christkindl market at the Holidays on Houston Market for carefully curated gifts.
  • Houston Street Experiential Lounge, where revelers add San Antonio experience-based gifts to their bags.
  • Holiday Lights in the Sky look skyward as 15-minute shows feature drones choreographed to holiday music. Every 30 minutes from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

December 19: Holidays on Houston Street Fun Run. Don both holiday costume and running shoes for the first Holidays on Houston Street Fun Run. 

SOURCE Visit San Antonio

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.