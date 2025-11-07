San Antonio Hosts Inaugural NatGas To Power Forum on Fueling AI Data Centers with Natural Gas

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LDC Gas Forum's inaugural NatGas To Power Forum is a new event purposefully produced to focus on the energy industry response to the unprecedented demand for incremental power to serve Data Centers that house computer processing to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies.

LDC Gas Forums

Historically, Data Centers have obtained power primarily from their local utility on the electric grid. However, the existing U.S. electrical grid is simply incapable of satisfying all the phenomenal incremental electrical demand forecasted with the tidal wave of new Data Center development. As a result, much of this incremental electrical demand will require the development of new power generation infrastructure. Natural gas has emerged as the preferred fuel for power generation because it is available quickly, reliably, and affordably.

The NatGas To Power Forum will examine the who, what, when, where, and why of utilizing natural gas to fuel electricity generation for Data Centers. Presentations and panel discussions by knowledgeable industry experts will provide insight and advice on relevant topics. With most Data Center operators and developers unfamiliar with the intricacies of the natural gas to power value chain, the NatGas To Power Forum offers a unique opportunity to learn about processes, supply chain, and solution providers. Stakeholders across the value chain will have the opportunity to meet prospective customers, as well as counterparties and solution providers.

The Format for the NatGas To Power Forum consists of 2 ½ days of Keynotes, Roundtables, Presentations, and moderated Panels providing topical content and insight from industry leaders and subject matter experts. The Program also allocates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion with stakeholders, interaction with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers and key product/service suppliers.

A highlight of the Forum is a special Keynote Roundtable Discussion with energy icons Rick Perry, Dan Brouillette, and Neil Chatterjee, moderated by Tala Goudarzi. Keynote addresses include: Robert J. Gaudette, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations, NRG Energy Inc., and Kay Malcolm, Vice President, Database Product Management, Oracle.

Eight moderated Panel discussions will take place, addressing a variety of timely topics, with knowledgeable industry experts, including representatives from: East Daley Analytics, RBN Energy, Howard Energy Partners, VoltaGrid, Edge Gathering Virtual Pipelines 2, Hydria Gas Technologies, Stabilis Solutions, Sapphire Gas Solutions, Cashman Preload, Quantum Fuel Services, Vantage Data Centers, NRG Energy, Building Cyber Security, GE Vernova, U.S. Cleveland Advisory, MRE Consulting, NatGasHub.com, nGenue, Tampa SEO Agency, Trellis Energy Software, Advanced Power and Tract.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum conference series is uniquely structured to meet this requirement, and has been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for decades.

Registration is still available at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/ngtp/ .

About the LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and Nat Gas to Power Forum

The LDC Gas Forum series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region/segment across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. The Forums are not just conferences; they are structured events that provide insights into critical issues impacting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, while also facilitating meetings and commercial transactions among industry counterparts

Panel discussions at the Forums address important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service and product suppliers, and other market stakeholders. Topics include natural gas market fundamentals and price forecasting, LNG exports, natural gas power generation demand (including from AI Data Centers), gas/electric coordination, infrastructure additions (pipeline and storage), energy policy and regulatory issues, end-user perspectives, virtual pipeline solutions, technology innovations, and the ongoing energy evolution toward supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives such as Certified Gas, RNG, and CCS.

Participants represent the full spectrum of the commercial natural gas value chain, including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, and subject matter experts from utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service and product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators, and market analysts. Multiple structured networking sessions provide access to speakers, clients, prospects, and peers—facilitating business opportunities throughout the market. This emphasis on face-to-face interaction is a hallmark of the LDC Gas Forums, valued highly by natural gas market participants even in today's digital age.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816651/LDC_Gas_Forums.jpg

SOURCE LDC Gas Forums