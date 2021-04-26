San Antonio Jail System Deploys RFID Inmate Tracking System

Bexar Co. Adult Detention Center is digitally transforming their inmate management objectives with the Command & Control platform from GUARDIAN RFID to automate its inmate tracking, and security rounds including face-to-face cell checks, and other activity logging in real-time. The objective is to provide its frontline staff with better tools to demonstrate continuous compliance with Texas Jail Standards and the Sandra Bland Act, while providing supervisors and command staff real-time operational awareness.

Deploying the Weapon of Mass Data Collection

Bexar County corrections deputies are using SPARTAN, the ultra-rugged Android from GUARDIAN RFID, running Mobile Command software. The jail deployed hardened RFID tags strategically located throughout their facility to automate a wide range of data collection and reporting logged at the point of responsibility.

The GUARDIAN RFID Cloud platform, OnDemand, will also help Bexar Co. corrections facility gain real-time situational awareness, monitor security round performance, and access activity streams and reporting tools from anywhere, while working with its current, homegrown jail management system. GUARDIAN RFID will deploy two-way integration with Tyler Technologies' jail management system, Tyler Corrections, once live in 2023.

Command & Control

Sheriff Javier Salazar chose GUARDIAN RFID to efficiently unify Bexar County's inmate management objectives. By deploying the Command & Control Platform, GUARDIAN RFID allows Bexar County deputies and staff to gain real-time actionable insights into the daily activities of the facility while keeping the inmates, staff, and facility safe and secure. GUARDIAN RFID replaced the county's prior deployment of Guard1 by TimeKeeping Systems, Inc.

The deployment of GUARDIAN RFID and the forthcoming deployment of Tyler Corrections are parts of a multi-year, $20 million county justice information system modernization effort.

Bexar County is the 17th most populous county in the nation and the fourth most populated in Texas. Its county seat is San Antonio, which is the seventh largest city in the United States.

About GUARDIAN RFID

GUARDIAN RFID is a technology company whose mission is to build and deploy world-class technology supporting the care, custody, and control mission-set of America's Thin Gray Line. Our native Cloud platform combines RFID, Mobile, and Artificial Intelligence to digitally transform jails, prisons, and juvenile detention facilities of every size. For more information, visit https://guardianrfid.com or call 855-777-RFID (7343).

GUARDIAN RFID, SPARTAN, Mobile Command, Command & Control, "One Team, One Mission," and "Warrior Technology" are trademarks of GUARDIAN RFID. For more information, visit guardianrfid.com/legal. All rights reserved. Patented and patents-pending.

SOURCE GUARDIAN RFID

Related Links

http://www.guardianrfid.com

