SAN ANTONIO LIGHTS UP THE 2025 HOLIDAYS WITH PARADES, FOOD, AND FESTIVE FUN

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio's holiday season celebrates the city's rich mix of cultures and traditions. From the candle-lit processions of Las Posadas at San Fernando Cathedral and the UNESCO World Heritage Spanish Colonial Missions, held December 16-23, to La Gran Tamalada on December 13 at Historic Market Square, where families gather to make tamales by hand, the season is filled with warmth and connection. Here are some Alamo City holiday happenings:

Visitors will not want to miss the cherished San Antonio River Walk activities – kicking off with the return of the Ford Holiday Parade November 28 under 100,000 multicolored lights twinkling above the winding River Walk, draping from some 300-year cypress trees and creating a magical canopy through the weekend after New Year's. “Happy Holidays, y’all!” All are invited to San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street and everything holiday in the Alamo City. From the Alamo to Legacy Park, San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street takes over one of the most historic and charming promenades in Texas with a special enhanced weekend December 12-14 to include a Holiday Market. Don’t miss the Ford Holiday River Parade, Holidays at Hemisfair, San Antonio Zoo Lights and so much more!

The season officially kicks off with the 44th Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony Friday, November 28, 2025, setting the River Walk aglow with the theme "Merry Movie Magic" and the switch flipped on 100,000 lights twinkling above the river.





Friday, November 28, 2025, setting the River Walk aglow with the theme "Merry Movie Magic" and the switch flipped on 100,000 lights twinkling above the river. On street level, downtown San Antonio stays festive as Holidays on Houston Street returns December 5-14, transforming a historic corridor into a glowing celebration filled with 350,000+ lights, music, and local flavor. Shop from more than 50 local vendors during Market Weekend, December 12-14.





returns December 5-14, transforming a historic corridor into a glowing celebration filled with 350,000+ lights, music, and local flavor. Shop from more than 50 local vendors during Market Weekend, December 12-14. Holidays at Hemisfair returns November 28, 2025 – January 3, 2026, transforming Hemisfair's Civic Park into a holiday destination with ice skating, festive décor, and family-friendly fun.





returns November 28, 2025 – January 3, 2026, transforming Hemisfair's Civic Park into a holiday destination with ice skating, festive décor, and family-friendly fun. Experience the magic of the season at SeaWorld San Antonio , transformed into a dazzling holiday wonderland with millions of lights, a brand-new Christmas parade, and festive shows for all ages.





, transformed into a dazzling holiday wonderland with millions of lights, a brand-new Christmas parade, and festive shows for all ages. Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags Fiesta Texas from November 22 to December 23, transforming the park into a holiday wonderland with 2.5 million lights, 75,000 decorations, and San Antonio's tallest Christmas tree at 70 feet.





from November 22 to December 23, transforming the park into a holiday wonderland with 2.5 million lights, 75,000 decorations, and San Antonio's tallest Christmas tree at 70 feet. Take the holidays underground at Natural Bridge Caverns during Christmas at the Caverns, December 6-23. Experience caroling deep below the surface and a glittering Trail of Lights above ground.





during Christmas at the Caverns, December 6-23. Experience caroling deep below the surface and a glittering Trail of Lights above ground. The San Antonio Zoo comes alive from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, with millions of lights, larger-than-life animal lanterns, and festive displays during Zoo Lights.





comes alive from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, with millions of lights, larger-than-life animal lanterns, and festive displays during Zoo Lights. At the San Antonio Botanical Garden , witness art and nature merge into magic during Illuminate, running November 21, 2025, through January 11, 2026.





, witness art and nature merge into magic during Illuminate, running November 21, 2025, through January 11, 2026. The Alamo City is a great place to ring in the new year at Celebrate SA: New Year's Eve Party and Countdown downtown, at the theme parks, and of course catch football excitement at the Alamo Bowl on December 30, 2025.

For a full list of holiday events, offers, and festive fun, visit VisitSanAntonio.com/Holidays/.

