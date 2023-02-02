San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Brigadier General Russell Driggers Headline 2023 Got Your 6 Summit

Bob Woodruff Foundation and United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County Host Summit Feb. 14

Public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders to convene in Military City USA to identify solutions to gaps in services for veterans, service members, and their families

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and with generous support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Bob Woodruff Foundation will host its Got Your 6 Summit in San Antonio on February 14, from 9 am-5 pm.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Brigadier General Russell Driggers, Commander, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, will open the Summit with a conversation on opportunities to further strengthen veteran and military services in San Antonio through collaboration. Texas Public Radio's Military and Veterans' Issues Reporter Carson Frame will moderate.

More than 300 public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders will gather to discuss interconnected challenges our veterans and service members face—health, housing, food, employment, and community building—and solutions to those issues.

Panelists will present national trends and local insights related to the needs of and services for our veterans and military, and include:

Katherine Kuzminski , Director of Military, Veterans and Society Programs at Center for New American Security

, Director of Military, Veterans and Society Programs at Center for New American Security Kathy Roth-Douquet , President and CEO of Blue Star Families

, President and CEO of Blue Star Families Mia Garcia , the Executive Director of Texas Veteran Network at Combined Arms

, the Executive Director of Texas Veteran Network at Combined Arms Delia Johnson , VP of Operations for Military Family Advisory Network

, VP of Operations for Military Family Advisory Network Meg Harrell , Ph.D., Chief Program Officer, Bob Woodruff Foundation

With breakout sessions led by local agencies, attendees will dive into topics critical to veteran, service member, and military family wellbeing, including:

Food Insecurity and Basic Needs

Military Cultural Competency in Education, Housing, and Healthcare

Exceptional Family Member Program Services and Caregiver Support

Military Families-Childcare, Education, and Employment

Access to Housing (affordable housing and security)

Mental Health Care

Navigating Resources for Veterans

Navigating Resources for Active-Duty Families

Gen. Ed Rice, Jr., USAF (Ret.), Community Impact Committee Chair of United Way of San Antonio, will introduce a veteran's perspective on supporting veterans and military families in San Antonio and Chris Martin, President and CEO of United Way of San Antonio, will provide closing remarks.

"With one of the nation's largest active and retired military populations, San Antonio, also known as Military City USA, is strategically important to the Bob Woodruff Foundation's mission to ensure veterans, service members, and their families have the support and resources they need," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "The Got Your 6 Summit is creating space for nonprofits and military and civic leaders to identify best practices from Military City USA, which our Foundation will amplify and support across the country. Last year, the Bob Woodruff Foundation invested over $9 million in food and housing, access to mental health services, employment, and community building. With the impactful lessons learned at this Summit, we will do even more."

"Our city is known across the country as being diverse in its culture and steeped in militaristic pride. Yet, service members and their families still face numerous and varied challenges," said Andrew Sasseville, Senior Vice President of Accountability and Community Services for United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County. "San Antonio has a wealth of support services available to the community, some catering specifically to the distinct needs of the military. Our challenge is to educate and adapt to the dynamic needs of our service members, veterans and their families as they navigate this robust but complex network of resources."

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $124 million to find, fund, and shape programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

About the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County launched its first campaign in 1940 and has grown into the largest private investor in health and human services programs in San Antonio and Bexar County. United Way focuses on preparing children for school and life, helping students graduate and succeed, strengthening the well-being of individuals and families, and providing safety net services. United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County also operates the 2-1-1 Helpline, Mission United, and fosters volunteerism through the Volunteer Center at United Way.

Media Contacts:

Mary Ullmann Japhet, Japhet Media, 210-414-9030, [email protected]

Kevin Femmel, United Way of San Antonio, 210-836-8616, [email protected]

