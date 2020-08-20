San Antonio Orthodontist Dr. Robert (Tito) Norris Unveils the Norris 20/26 Bracket System to the Orthodontic Community

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Certified Orthodontist Dr. Robert (Tito) Norris https://stoneoakorthodontics.com utilized his years of experience in treating orthodontic patients at his two locations in San Antonio in Stone Oak and Dominion , coupled with his unusual background in mechanical engineering, to create the innovative Norris 20/26 Bracket System.

Getting braces has never been more efficient and comfortable than with The Norris 20/26 Bracket System from DynaFlex . Many cases are completed in less time and with fewer treatment visits.

San Antonio Orthodontist Dr. Robert "Tito" Norris is the creator of The Norris 20/26 Bracket System Stone Oak Orthodontics offers braces and Invisalign for children, teens, and adults in San Antonio and Dominion TX

"In collaborating with DynaFlex," says Dr. Norris, "we were focused on the premise of a reduced slot dimension, but we also incorporated numerous best-in class features for the brackets as a complete molar-to-molar system."

Dr. Norris was able to improve upon clinical shortcomings and physical attributes of existing orthodontic appliances in the marketplace. The design elements of The Norris System are the most beneficial to today's practicing orthodontist looking to provide quality orthodontic treatment with traditional braces.

The free-sliding Norris System offers unrivaled performance and precision. It doesn't need to be changed or swapped out as treatment progresses which is easier on patients and saves a tremendous amount of clinical chair time throughout the entire process, start to finish. The Norris System delivers personalized orthodontic care that is unmatched in the orthodontic industry today.

About Stone Oak Orthodontics

Stone Oak Orthodontics has two convenient locations in San Antonio and Dominion TX. Dr. Robert (Tito) Norris isn't just using the latest orthodontic technology - he's creating it. Along with orthodontist Dr. Ray Caesar, Dr. Tito and the team at Stone Oak Orthodontics deliver personalized treatment with both clear and metal braces, as well as being a Diamond Level 2020 VIP Invisalign Provider, completing thousands of Invisalign cases.

Looking for an orthodontist near you in San Antonio, TX, offering the highest level of quality orthodontic care in a fun and friendly environment for children, teens, and adult orthodontics? Contact one of our two offices listed below:

18720 Stone Oak Parkway #207

San Antonio, TX 78258

(210) 402-3322

Our San Antonio location serves the local surrounding areas of Boerne Bulverde, Helotes and Leon Springs

Stone Oak Orthodontics: Dominion

25043 IH-10 West, Suite 200

San Antonio, TX 78257

(210) 660-2000

Contact:

Dr. Tito Norris

Stone Oak Orthodontics

(210) 402-3322

[email protected]

https://stoneoakorthodontics.com/

SOURCE Dr. Robert "Tito" Norris - Stone Oak Orthodontics