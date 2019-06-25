San Antonio Senior Communities Reborn and Reimagined as Discovery Village at Dominion

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living today announced that San Antonio's senior living landscape has just evolved, with the former Watercrest and Isle at Dominion communities now operating as one comprehensive senior lifestyle community: Discovery Village At Dominion.

Aerial View

Discovery Village At Dominion offers upscale, maintenance-free senior living, complete with signature lifestyle programs including; Sensations gourmet dining, Celebrations activities and events, Dimensions health and fitness, Connections transportation, Expressions concierge services, and Impressions housekeeping and maintenance.

Spacious, well-appointed Independent Living apartment homes and Villas are offered, in addition to Assisted Living, CarePlusSM and Memory Care homes, offering a full continuum of care that allows seniors to "age in place," even if personal and medical care needs change over time.

"This is consistent with our company's goal to enhance the resident experience," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living, which operates the community, "But to also improve the experience of the adult child who too often is playing the role of de facto care coordinator on behalf of aging parents."

On-site amenities, including a professional beauty salon and spa, Discovery Silver Cinema movie theater, and a modern fitness center featuring senior-specific exercise equipment and classes for daily fun and convenience, while weekly housekeeping, 24-hour concierge service, and in-house therapy are part of an overall care component that ensures lifestyle quality and peace of mind for residents and families.

Discovery Village At Dominion is a pet-friendly community located at 6870 Heuermann Road in San Antonio, close to I-10 and area shopping, dining and recreation. For leasing information, call 219.840.8000 and ask to speak with a Senior Lifestyle Counselor.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. The corporate office is located at 27599 Riverview Center Blvd., Suite 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. For more information, please visit www.DiscoverySeniorLiving.com.

Sam Mohtady

Regional Marketing Manager

239.908.2936

smohtady@discoverymgt.com

Related Images

discovery-village-at-dominion.jpg

Discovery Village At Dominion

Aerial View

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living

Related Links

https://www.discoveryseniorliving.com

