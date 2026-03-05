San Antonio Sets Unified Goal to Increase Educational Attainment to 45% by 2030

greater:SATX and Region's Higher Education Leaders Announce Shared Commitment to Strengthen Economic Competitiveness and Expand Opportunity

SAN ANTONIO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark display of regional alignment, San Antonio's higher education institutions and workforce partners today announced a shared commitment to increase the region's educational attainment rate to 45% by 2030 as part of the MOMENTUM:2030 strategy led by greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership.

San Antonio regional leaders announce unified educational attainment goal. From left to right: City Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito, Dr. Mike Flores, Alamo Colleges, Dr. Hector Ochoa, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Romanita Matta-Barrera, greater:SATX, Sarah Carabias Rush, greater:SATX, Susan MacCabe, USAA, Dr. Thomas Evans, University of the Incarnate Word, Dr. Vanessa Beasley, Trinity University, City Councilmember Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, Dr. Taylor Eighmy, UT San Antonio.

With the current attainment rate at 41.3%, reaching 45% would mean adding the equivalent of approximately 100,000 more credentialed residents over the next five years — a shift that would significantly strengthen economic growth and expand long-term opportunity for local families. Achieving this goal will require sustained focus not only on access to higher education, but on completion and retention, ensuring students finish degrees and build careers in the South Texas region.

All presidents from the region's colleges and universities have formally endorsed the goal, underscoring a first-of-its-kind, cross-institutional commitment to accelerating talent development. For the purposes of this goal, the educational attainment rate is defined as the percentage of the population 25 years and older with an associate's degree or higher (Source: Census, ACS 1-year Table S1501, San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical area).

San Antonio is uniquely positioned to meet this moment. It is the only city in Texas with undergraduate institutions from two state university systems — The University of Texas and Texas A&M systems — and more than 172,000 students are currently enrolled across regional institutions of higher education. On a per capita basis, San Antonio sends a higher share of students to college than any other major metro in Texas.

greater:SATX is leading the regional convening effort, aligning education and workforce systems around this shared objective in partnership with employers — including longtime regional partner USAA — committed to strengthening the local talent pipeline. The commitment supports a broader strategy to attract high-wage employers, strengthen regional competitiveness, and expand access to meaningful career pathways for San Antonio residents.

A Community Moving Up the Ranks

While San Antonio continues to compete with peer markets — including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. — the region is making measurable progress. From 2020 to 2024, San Antonio recorded the second-highest rate of improvement in educational attainment among these cities, demonstrating that coordinated regional efforts are accelerating momentum.

"Each percentage point of educational attainment represents roughly 27,000 members of our community, underscoring how transformational this shared goal can be," said Sarah Carabias Rush, President & CEO of greater:SATX. "Reaching 45% by 2030 is both ambitious and achievable. Talent is the number one driver of economic competitiveness, and our institutions are aligned like never before."

Institutions endorsing the regional goal include:

Alamo Colleges District

Our Lady of the Lake University

St. Mary's University

Texas A&M University–San Antonio

Texas State University

Trinity University

University of the Incarnate Word

The University of Texas at San Antonio

Through MOMENTUM:2030, greater:SATX and its partners will continue aligning education, workforce development, and employer engagement strategies to ensure more students complete credentials and that employers invest in early-career pathways, internships, and long-term workforce partnerships that retain local talent.

Supporting Quotes

Dr. Mike Flores, Chancellor, Alamo Colleges District

"Community college is often the front door to higher education for thousands of local high school students. Through initiatives like AlamoPROMISE, we are removing barriers and helping more students complete credentials that lead to high-demand, high-opportunity careers. Advancing this regional goal is about expanding economic mobility and ensuring that access leads to completion."

Dr. Abel Chávez, President, Our Lady of the Lake University

"Our Lady of the Lake University has an unwavering commitment to expanding opportunities for students who have historically faced barriers to higher education. Advancing educational attainment is central to our mission of fostering personal and professional growth in service to our community. By strengthening completion and career pathways, we help ensure more graduates build purposeful and dignified lives that contribute to the long-term prosperity of our communities, our city, and the region."

Dr. Winston Erevelles, President, St. Mary's University

"This regional partnership shows what's possible when institutions unite to serve our community. By increasing degree attainment, we're expanding access to economic mobility and long-term success across South Texas. St. Mary's University, ranked No. 1 in San Antonio for Social Mobility and No. 1 among Best Value Universities in the West by U.S. News & World Report, is proud to join greater:SATX and our sister institutions in advancing this vital initiative."

Dr. Hector Ochoa, President, Texas A&M University–San Antonio

"Educational attainment strengthens families and transforms communities. As a university serving many first-generation and working students, we understand that completion and workforce alignment are essential to upward mobility. This shared commitment reflects our responsibility to prepare graduates for meaningful careers in San Antonio."

Dr. Kelly Damphousse, President, Texas State University

"Texas State is proud to support this shared commitment to expanding educational opportunity in the San Antonio region. Aligning higher education and workforce priorities around a measurable goal positions our community for sustained economic growth and increased competitiveness across South and Central Texas."

Dr. Vanessa Beasley, President, Trinity University

"Educational attainment prepares leaders, innovators, and professionals who will shape the future of this community. Trinity is proud to stand alongside our regional partners in advancing a shared goal that strengthens economic competitiveness while expanding access to meaningful careers for our graduates."

Dr. Thomas M. Evans, President, University of the Incarnate Word

"Rooted in a tradition of service to this community, UIW is committed to graduating students who fuel the workforce and advance the common good. Increasing attainment to 45% reflects a collective investment in opportunity, economic growth, and the long-term vitality of our region."

Dr. Taylor Eighmy, President, UT San Antonio

"As the region's only Carnegie-designated R1 research university, UT San Antonio plays a critical role in strengthening the region's innovation economy and workforce pipeline. Increasing attainment to 45% aligns with our mission to expand access, grow research capacity, and prepare graduates to contribute to high-demand industries shaping the future of this community."

About greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership

greater:SATX is the regional economic development organization driving business growth, workforce alignment, and economic competitiveness across the San Antonio–New Braunfels metropolitan area. Through collaboration with business, education, and civic partners, greater:SATX works to attract new employers, support existing industries, and expand pathways to opportunity for all residents.

SOURCE greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership