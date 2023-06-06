San Antonio Shoemakers Awarded 3-Year Renewal Contract with Defense Logistics Agency

San Antonio Shoemakers Provides "Mission 1" Athletic Shoes to United States Warfighters

San Antonio Shoemakers wins $90.59 million 3-year renewal contract with DLA to produce specialized footwear for military personnel

The "Mission 1" athletic shoes are manufactured in the USA

"Mission 1" will be available for sale to the general public

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Shoemakers (SAS) has been awarded a 3-year renewal contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to produce specialized footwear for the basic training of United States Warfighters. This competitive acquisition has a maximum value of $90,590,940.

Mission 1 Shoes by San Antonio Shoemakers

The original contract between the DLA and SAS in 2017 introduced a new level of American warfighter support in the form of athletic footwear. This marked the first time in history that an American footwear manufacturer addressed the design and durability challenges required to support our troops with military-grade footwear. As a result, the DLA continues to provide American-made athletic footwear to new recruits at no cost, as mandated by the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

The San Antonio-based company has been a trusted maker of footwear for 47 years, providing comfortable, stylish, and durable shoes. SAS' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a 3-year renewal with the DLA. Under this contract, SAS will provide the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard with the "Mission 1" athletic shoes through DLA. The ordering period for this contract will end on March 21, 2026, with no option periods available.

"We take great pride in our partnership with the DLA and the opportunity it provides us to continue serving our military," said Nancy Richardson, CEO of SAS. "At SAS, we know it's all about the fit - that's why we spent four years perfecting the shoe, ensuring only the highest quality and comfort for our service members."

"Mission 1" is made for the unique needs of the U.S. military during its rigorous basic training. Each "Mission 1" shoe is manufactured in the United States of America, ensuring maximum comfort and performance for every wearer.

SAS is committed to supporting U.S. military personnel and is honored to have the opportunity to provide them with the footwear they need to perform their duties safely and effectively. SAS looks forward to continuing its partnership with the DLA and providing the highest quality footwear to our service members.

About San Antonio Shoemakers™:

Founded in 1976, San Antonio Shoemakers™(SAS) was created by Terry Armstrong and Lew Hayden, a pair that shared a passion for making quality footwear. SAS shoes are handcrafted from only the softest, highest quality leather, a testament to SAS' commitment to creating the most comfortable shoes in the world. Sold across the globe, SAS is in 15+ countries. Still family-owned today, SAS holds the highest standards of service for employees and customers alike. To learn more, visit www.sasshoes.com .

