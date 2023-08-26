San Antonio Spurs Guard Blake Wesley Returns Home to Host Youth Basketball Clinic in South Bend, Indiana

Herbalife and Veteran Pro Basketball Trainer Joe Abunassar Join Wesley in Teaching Community Kids How to Reach Their Full Potential on and off the Court

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Spurs* guard Blake Wesley, with the support of Herbalife – a premier health and wellness company and community – and Joe Abunassar – renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball, and president of Herbalife IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas – teamed up to host free basketball clinics this weekend for boys and girls ages 6 to 17 at Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana.

San Antonio Spurs Blake Wesley returned home and hosted basketball clinics this weekend in South Bend for over 500 kids total. The clinic today was held at Riley High School and Blake partnered with Herbalife and IMPACT Basketball to teach the local community about nutrition, fitness and skills to help everyone master their basketball techniques. South Bend Mayor James Mueller welcomed Blake and his family and gave a key to the city.

"It's a great feeling to come home and give back to the community that helped raise me," said Blake Wesley of the San Antonio Spurs. "We are excited to have some fun with the kids while teaching them about basketball, nutrition, life, and the importance of working hard in school. I appreciate the support of Herbalife and their commitment to helping people live healthy lifestyles and the important role IMPACT Basketball continues to play in my career."

Known for training professional-caliber players, Joe Abunassar has worked with more than 200 players, from professionals and collegiate stars to high school players and teams worldwide.

"The clinics we host in cities across the U.S. show young athletes what it takes to be a good teammate, the level of fitness required to be a professional, and how to change the conversation on nutrition at a young age," said Joe Abunassar, founder and CEO of IMPACT Basketball. "Our pro-NBA athletes take their performance on the court and these additional pillars of success very seriously."

The partnership between Wesley, Herbalife, and IMPACT Basketball represents a joint commitment to community development and empowering the next generation of athletes. The event was filled with valuable basketball instruction, mentorship, and fun activities, making it an unforgettable experience.

"These weekends are a lot of fun, and we receive such positive feedback when we share our partnership with Blake and IMPACT Basketball in local communities, as we can guide nutrition, fitness, and the necessary tools to individuals who may not have access to such information or coaching," said Jennifer Guran, director of Sports Marketing and Alliance for Herbalife, North America. "The Wesley family did an incredible job of uniting the neighborhood, and Blake's mother's work in the education system is such a positive force that was evident with these free clinics."

During the clinic, players worked on increasing cardio endurance and developing individual basketball skills through individual activities and drills while learning the fundamentals of the sport under the guidance of experienced coaches from IMPACT Basketball. The kids worked on ball-handling skills, shooting, and footwork and learned the importance of nutrition and developing healthy habits to reach their full potential on and off the court.

Herbalife-sponsored athletes use the company's products before, during, and after training and games. As part of its ongoing commitment to improve sports nutrition and performance in 2013, Herbalife launched the Herbalife24® line of products, which is used by consumers of all fitness levels.

Herbalife proudly sponsors over 190 sporting events, teams, and athletes worldwide, exemplifying the company's commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle supported by good nutrition. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com/sponsored-athletes/.

*Herbalife is not affiliated with, nor are its products and services endorsed by, the San Antonio Spurs or the National Basketball Association.

