San Antonio’s Archcon Architecture and Archcon Design Build Merge to Create DALLENBACH-COLE ARCHITECTURE

"This new partnership and brand will support our continued growth. We are the same team that our clients know and trust, and are pleased to be growing from within," said Founder and Managing Partner, Jeffrey S. Dallenbach, AIA.

DALLENBACH-COLE ARCHITECTURE will remain a full-service architecture firm who prioritizes its clients, continues to offer the highest level of talent and expertise, and promotes technical and artistic excellence.

"Design excellence in the Governmental, Self-Storage, and Commercial arenas is our primary direction," says Dallenbach. "While determining and meeting the goals of our clients is always paramount," adds Cole.

DALLENBACH-COLE ARCHITECTURE's award-winning projects and further information about the partnership will be viewable at www.DALLENBACHCOLE.com.

About DALLENBACH-COLE ARCHITECTURE

Based in San Antonio for the past sixteen years, DALLENBACH-COLE ARCHITECTURE has become a nationwide design leader in the Self Storage industry while maintaining a foothold in both Governmental and Commercial development.

DALLENBACH-COLE ARCHITECTURE is focused on a collaborative approach of architectural services: Define-Design-Develop. From the Entitlement Phase through Owner Occupancy DALLENBACH-COLE teams with the Owner and Contractor to "Define" the best architecture for each venture. Values that define "Design" goals promptly and accurately result in the "Development" of repeat business, quality buildings, and long term relationships with our team.

Contact:

Jeffrey S. Dallenbach, AIA

Managing Partner

P 210.493.2234

C 210.260.1082

Jeff@DALLENBACHCOLE.com

SOURCE DALLENBACH-COLE ARCHITECTURE

