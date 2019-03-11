San Antonio's First IT-Ready Class to Graduate April 19; Employers Encouraged to Hire Graduates for Entry-Level IT Help Desk Jobs

SAN ANTONIO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from Cognizant U.S. Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), the first IT-Ready class in San Antonio will graduate on April 19, according to Creating IT Futures, CompTIA's tech workforce charity. Local IT hiring managers are asked to consider these job candidates for their entry-level helpdesk job openings, especially as 83% of the students are veterans or veteran caregivers and are workplace-ready.

"IT-Ready has a successful track record of producing knowledgeable technologists who hit the ground running for their employers," Sue Wallace, executive director, national workforce solutions, Creating It Futures, said. "IT-Ready graduates bring to the workplace a useful blend of hard technical skills and softer professional skills that make them perfect for entry-level positions in IT services and support."

IT-Ready is provided to students in San Antonio completely free of charge, thanks to financial support from the Cognizant U.S. Foundation and in partnership with WWP.

"Wounded Warrior Project is transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, engaged, and employed in our communities," said Tom Kastner, WWP Financial Wellness VP. "This partnership promises to deliver critical skills and training in the information technology sector that will create quality career opportunities for warriors."

How IT-Ready Works

IT-Ready is an eight-week, classroom-based, instructor-led program that teaches a wide range of hardware and software skills people need to secure entry-level IT positions. Just as importantly, IT-Ready also teaches critical "soft" skills, such as workplace etiquette, communication, teamwork and collaboration, critical thinking and problem solving, and customer service.

At the end of IT-Ready training, students sit for the CompTIA A+ certification exam, also offered free of charge. This vendor-neutral certification has become the IT industry's preferred qualifying credential for an entry-level tech role.

No previous tech experience is necessary to participate in IT-Ready, and only a high school diploma or GED is required.

"On my first day, I felt overwhelmed with information. But, from that point on, it has rejuvenated my passion to enter the IT world. I already have applied some of what I have learned to my own home computer system. The class has opened my mind to more possibilities," said student Jason Arndt. "Our awesome instructor has a way of making everything interesting and keeping the attention of the whole class while keeping us in track."

IT-Ready Launched To Help Fill San Antonio's Tech Skills Gap

"The tech industry needs a bigger pool of job candidates, and IT-Ready is doing just that," Wallace said. "Nearly 15,000 tech jobs are open every day in San Antonio. The city needs programs like IT-Ready to help fill the tech skills gap."

San Antonio-area businesses interested in reviewing resumes of certified IT-Ready graduates and interviewing these qualified candidates for entry-level IT positions should contact Nicole Maseberg at nmaseberg@comptia.org or visit https://www.creatingitfutures.org/hire/hire-overview.

Second Class Begins June 3; Applications Due May 3

Prospective IT-Ready candidates should submit their applications online now for San Antonio's second IT-Ready class. The course begins June 3, and the application deadline is May 3. Prospective students can apply at https://www.creatingitfutures.org/apply.

IT-Ready students receive free tuition, books and learning materials, more than 240 hours of training, and certification vouchers. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday for eight weeks. By working with dozens of local and national employer partners, Creating IT Futures connects its graduates to full-time jobs in the tech industry.

About Creating IT Futures

Founded in 1998 by CompTIA, Creating IT Futures is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of helping populations under-represented in the information technology industry and individuals who are lacking in opportunity to prepare for, secure and be successful in IT careers. Learn more at www.creatingITfutures.org.

